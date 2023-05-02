Home » Vaccine sales plummet, but Pfizer still stockpiles profits
Business

by admin
The first quarter of Pfizer

Pfizerthe US pharmaceutical giant, closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues down 29% to $18.28 billion and a adjusted earnings per share down 24% to $1.23. Analysts, according to Refinitiv data, had expected earnings per share of $0.98 on revenues of $16.59 billion.

Sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty they fell 77% to $3.06 billion in the quarter but topped estimates by $2.37 billion. The sales of the antiviral Paxlovid they rose $2.8 billion to $4.07 billion, topping estimates of $3.13 billion.

“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectationsunderscoring our continued confidence in achieving 7% to 9% operating revenue growth for fiscal 2023 excluding COVID-19 products and currency impacts,” commented the Cfo David Denton “We expect most of this growth to occur in the second half of 2023 given the timing of our anticipated near-term launches.”

Pfizer ha confirmed guidance for the full year 2023. The midpoint of the orientation range for i revenues reflects a 31% operating revenue decline over 2022 revenue. Excluding COVID-19 products, the company continues to expect operating revenue growth of 7% to 9% in 2023. Comirnaty’s revenue is seen at $13.5 billion dollars, down 64%, and Paxlovid’s at $8 billion, down 58%.

The midpoint of the orientation range for theAdjusted EPS reflects a 49% operating decline compared to 2022, driven primarily by lower forecast revenues from COVID-19 products, increased spending to support anticipated near-term launches, and higher investments in some late-stage pipeline projects. (Ticker)

