Valditara: “Expensive rents? Only in cities governed by the Sx”. Storm

Valditara: “Expensive rents? Only in cities governed by the Sx”. And the political case breaks out

The protests against the increase in rents for off-site university students are not subsiding, while tents are multiplying in front of universities throughout Italy.

It’s not just students who are rioting, though. There are also politicians and mayors. The reason? It all started from the words spoken by Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditarawho pointed the finger at the center-left to Sky: “I believe that the problem of high rents is serious but it affects the cities governed by the center-left” – and added – “I highlight how in the cities where there are student camps there have not been activated by the political municipal councils in favor of young people and students to offer them a decent housing landscape”.

Expensive rents, storm over the words of Minister Valditara. Conte: “Giorgia, hit it if you’re there”

“After Milan, in many Italian cities student tent cities are multiplying in front of universities to protest against high rents and the housing crisis. A tragedy that day after day involves more and more families hit hard by the surge in mortgage payments. In response, government ministers shrug and offer no solutions, actually sending the ball into the stands, with a blame game that only knows how to point the finger at other administrations” wrote on Facebook leader M5s Giuseppe Conte, who added: “To Giorgia Meloni I say: there is a country that shouts and throws its worries on the table of the government. In the pandemic you promised 1000 euros with a click to the citizens. We are not proposing unattainable measures, but concrete and urgent interventions Now from Palazzo Chigi Nock If you are there“. Conte recalled that “all the proposals made have been rejected by the government. For us, the right to housing must really be protected, in deeds, not in chatter”.

She also spoke on the subject Democratic Party secretary Elly Schlein: “We are close to the students who are protesting against high rents. It has become impossible for them to find a home and this affects the right to study which is fundamental in our country”. “The Democratic Party – said the secretary – will continue to push to convince the government to go back on the huge mistake it made by canceling the rent fund, 330 million euros”.

“I don’t want to ride controversy, but find solutions. The moment is difficult, there is an economic situation that also weighs heavily on rents. We cannot waste time, we must give answers immediately, placing ourselves in a position of listening and not of opposition”. She writes it on social media the Minister of the University Anna Maria Bernini.

