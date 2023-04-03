Attacks on professors, the Government will be a civil party in the trials: the Valditara plan

We often talk about a concept that is unfortunately becoming more and more current, that of “Upside down world” which has firmly established itself in our society and threatens its foundations. Mind you, it is a worldwide phenomenon but here, as often happens for the worst innovations, it has had a resounding success because in these rankings, on the contrary, Italy is often in first place.

The Upside Down World thrives on a complete reversal of what is called common sense. If a citizen films the thieves on the subway, the fault lies with the citizen, if someone occupies his house, the fault lies with the owner, if an administrator steals money from condominiums, it is the fault of the person who got scammed and so on. This deeply undermines trust in the institutions. The phenomenon is known and is finally beginning to be studied by sociologists but the common root is the cultural acceptance of violent and intolerant minorities who seek to overturn the democratic game by imposing their minority values.

Another striking example is the violence against professors and teachers, which is hardly news anymore. Professors harassed, verbally and physically attacked, beaten, teased, spat on, shot at, bullied, and so on and so forth.

