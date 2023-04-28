Home » Valentina Bìssoli: “Sexiest athlete? Camila Giorgi. Could be a model”
Business

Valentina Bìssoli: “Sexiest athlete? Camila Giorgi. Could be a model”

by admin
Valentina Bìssoli: “Sexiest athlete? Camila Giorgi. Could be a model”

Valentina Bissoli – Camila Giorgi (Instagram valentina_bissoli_ – camila_giorgi_official)

Camila Giorgi, Valentina Bìssoli: “Great tennis player and could also be a model”

Valentina Bissoli has no doubts: “Camila Giorgi is not only a splendid tennis player and a great champion, but also a true model of beauty”, the Veronese model explains to Affaritaliani.it which crowns the 31-year-old champion from the Marches on and off the field.

And said by her that she has been compared in charm to Monica Bellucci.

“Yes, I find she is the most sensual Italian athlete. For the class and poise he has on and off the pitch definitely she could be a model or a showgirl“, underlines Valentina Bìssoli, a great sports enthusiast who practices not only to keep in (great) shape, but also for fun (for example it is apassionate about padel, as I confessed to Business some time ago).

camila giorgi miniskirt

Valentina Bissolitry on stunning costume

Speaking of breathtaking physique in recent days the Veronese model she did the swimsuit fitting, showing the result on her Instagram profile: the result was stratospheric.

Looking at the photos of Valentina Bìssoli (in the gallery, here) is believing…

valentina bissoli rally venetoValentina Bissoli (Instagram valentina_bissoli_)

Sports, gossip and more…

Federica Masolin, heels and miniskirt: breathtaking Formula 1, starts again in fifth! The photos

Sofya Zhuk, naked tennis player on OnlyFans. From new Sharapova to hot star – PHOTO

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Alberto Marenghi president of the historic and international family companies

You may also like

Chat GPT: My boss didn’t notice that you...

Resolution 27 of 04/24/2023 – Integration of previous...

Amazon’s first-quarter results are impressive, and its revenue...

Fincantieri launches the Zero Accidents Future On Board...

Real: Investor SCP buys back “Mein Real” branches,...

Fiorentina-Cremonese, original shirts. Fruit of Schlein’s color scheme?

The first “Shanxi Boutique” Awarding Ceremony was held,...

The emperor’s green clothes – economic freedom

Anima, Enel, Acea and Mediobanca: thus Caltagirone remains...

Max Viessmann in an interview about Viessmann’s future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy