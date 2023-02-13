Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation doesn’t even spare lovers. This year, for a classic rose – with a long stem, over 70 centimeters long, almost all of which comes from abroad – you can spend up to 10 euros. A deck of 12 becomes a drain on the pockets of an average knight. Luckily the Italian genius doesn’t go on holiday for Valentine’s Day, and in the bouquets he replaces the roses with ornamental leaves. At sight the deck remains rich, but the bill is less expensive.

This was revealed by the Association of nursery gardeners of Cia-Italian Farmers, which this February 14 expects a 20% increase in sales of ruscus and eucalyptus, these are made in Italy, which fill the gaps left by roses and cost wholesale only 10 euros per kilo. The association also expects a 20% growth in sales of mixed bouquets, with compositions costing an average of around 20 euros: irises, buttercups, freesias, anemones, gerberas and carnations.

In Italy, the turnover of cut flower producers, unlike in Northern Europe, is particularly linked to anniversaries: Mother’s Day, Women’s Day, Valentine’s Day and All Souls’ Day, which alone account for more than 50% of annual purchases of flowers. In our country, floriculture is worth 5% of agricultural production and has 27,000 companies and 100,000 employees, of which 20,000 grow flowers and potted plants and 7,000 are nurseries. The entire sector is worth 2.5 billion euros, with five regions which intercept 80% of national production: Liguria, which covers 31% of the total, Campania with 16%, Tuscany with 13%, Puglia with 11% and Sicily with 10%.