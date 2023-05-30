Valid includes Andorra Telecom in its new environmental compensation program to reduce the at…

VALID

Madrid (ots/PRNewswire)

Andorra Telecom, the only provider of public telecom services in the Principality of Andorra, joins Valid’s new environmental compensation program to reduce the impact of SIM card manufacturing and reduce, offset or mitigate the company’s plastic footprint. As part of this program, Valid offers Andorra Telecom the opportunity to Fund the collection of a plastic bottle from the environment for each SIM card sold to its customers, through Valid’s collaboration with Plastic Bank. Andorra Telecom will by selling 40,000 SIM cards 800 kilograms of plastic from the environment.

Plastic Bank, Valid’s partner in this Environmental Compensation Program, is a social enterprise that promotes a regenerative society, building ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocessing the materials for reintroduction into the global supply chain as Social Plastic® raw material. Their collectors receive life-enhancing benefits such as a secure income, health and employment insurance, meal vouchers, school supplies, etc. in exchange for the plastic they collect. Their certified blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and allows data to be visualized in real-time – for transparency, traceability and rapid scalability. With this goal, Plastic Bank relies on companies like Valid and Andorra Telecom to help collect the plastic.

The World Economic Forum estimates that 8 million tons of plastic waste is dumped into our oceans every year, and more than 90% of plastic is never recycled. At this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the world‘s oceans by 2050.

While there is still work to be done, the wireless and smart card industries have focused on minimizing their impact on the environment. In addition, mobile operators are increasingly choosing suppliers and partners who share their core values ​​in terms of sustainability and ESG.

To continue to meet this demand, Valid complements its portfolio of greener solutions, which already includes its mioSIM Green offering, which can be made from recycled plastic or compostable* material depending on needs, and plastic-free packaging for delivery that is fully Compliant with 3GPP and ETSI standards. Along with its new environmental offsetting program, it offers a comprehensive offsetting strategy to help companies like Andorra Telecom reduce their plastic footprint for all card deliveries.

“Andorra is a place surrounded by nature. We live our lives around nature and throughout the year we welcome 8 million people who come partly because of it. The concern for protecting our environment is palpable for us, and To further expand our ESG initiative, we have decided to join Valid’s new environmental offsetting program.Now we have the chance to actively reduce our environmental impact by funding the collection and recycling of marine plastic, while at the same time: improve the lives of those who collect it”, said Inés Martí, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Andorra Telecom.

“The telecom industry is in a strong digitization process, which means that the only physical item that mobile operators currently ship to their customers is the SIM card. Valid’s greener portfolio was created to help our customers achieve their internal… To support agendas related to environmental protection and ESG, but also to push the industry to deliver more environmentally conscious products from start to finish, to an environmental compensation program that helps them to reduce their plastic footprint”, sagte Alfonso Crespo, Vice President of Operations bei Valid.

*Product degradation according to ASTM D3826 and ASTM D 5208-1 after 18 months under aerobic landfill conditions with an average temperature of 20°C and UV and oxygen availability.

Information on Andorra Telecom

Andorra Telecom is the operator that offers comprehensive communication and entertainment services in the field of telecommunications in Andorra: telephony, television and internet. The company offers a wide range of products and services for consumers, as well as value-added products and services of public interest to companies and institutions in the country. To learn more about it, visit www.andorratelecom.com.

Information about Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) Valid makes our digital lives more secure with solutions that ensure identification in documents, smartphones, smart cards, digital certificates, banking apps, means of transport and wherever our data is stored. We take into account the specifics of each culture and region in which we work to develop personalized and integrated solutions that enable secure identification of objects, transactions and people. Valid is the fifth largest SIM card manufacturer in the world and one of the top ten bank card manufacturers in the world. For more information, see www.valid.com.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers ocean stewards to stop plastic in the ocean. Our ethical collection communities trade plastic for life-enhancing benefits. Exchanges are recorded via a blockchain-secured platform that allows for traceable collection, securing revenue and verifying reporting. Our collected materials are processed into “Social Plastic” that is reused in products and packaging.

PlasticBank® and Social Plastic® are trademarks of Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

For more information, see plasticbank.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086610/4056412/Valid_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valid-nimmt-andorra-telecom-in-sein-neues-umweltkompensationsprogramm-auf-um-den-bei-der-herstellung-von-sim-karten-verwendeten-kunststoff-zu-kompensieren-301836220.html

Original content by: VALID, transmitted by news aktuell