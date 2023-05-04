Home » Vallanzasca can once again have “reward permits”
Vallanzasca can once again have “reward permits”

As reported by ANSA, Renato Vallanzascathe former protagonist of Milanese mala of the 70s and 80s and which has already passed over 50 years as a prisonercan go back “to make use of the reward permits” to attend, on a few days and for a few hours, the community where he already went in the past.

His permits had been revoked because, in essence, he would no longer be able to comply with the requirements

His permits had been revoked at the end of last February. Now the Surveillance Court of Milanaccepted the lawyers’ request Corrado Limentani and Paolo Muzzilawyers offormer boss of Comasina who turns 73 today. His permits had been revoked because he, in essence, would no longer be able to comply with the prescriptions, since he suffers from a cognitive decline.

