The Smart Grids project in Valle d’Aosta was presented: financed under the Pnrr for an amount of 18.2 million euros, it envisages a series of interventions aimed at strengthening the electricity grid to favor the electrification of energy consumption. Specifically, Deval – a CVA company that distributes electricity in 69 municipalities in Valle d’Aosta – will increase the hosting capacity of the medium voltage grid by 102 MW, i.e. the capacity of the electricity grid to absorb the power generated from renewable sources, replacing a series of transformers with more powerful machines and building a new medium voltage power supply that will serve a currently saturated area, that of Valgrisenche).

At the same time, through the replacement of another 90 transformers, the low voltage power that can be distributed throughout the area will be increased by 21 MW with the aim of promoting the electrification of consumption and facilitating the transition towards greater use of electricity for domestic and the development of electric mobility.

Advanced technologies

To complement the upgrading activities, interventions will also be launched aimed at making the network smarter with the installation of advanced technologies, remote-controlled switches with sensors and software capable of acquiring and managing information on electricity consumption from second generation meters, the installation of which began in the fourth quarter of 2022.

All the interventions of the Valle d’Aosta Smart Grids project must be carried out by the month of June 2026. The outgoing project is part of the broader 2022-2026 Strategic Plan approved by the Cva group which envisages, in addition to growth and to the diversification of renewable production, also substantial investments in the distribution network.

Towards the electrification of consumption

«The increase in hosting capacity and the smart transformation of the networks are essential interventions to allow the energy transition, favoring the electrification of consumption», explained Giuseppe Argirò, CEO of Cva, during the presentation of the project: «The approval of this project makes it possible to increase the resources that the group had programmed for strengthening the network, allowing for the enrichment of the projects and the development of further ones: only through very significant quality investments in infrastructure can the safety and full efficiency of our assets”.