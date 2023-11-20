Valle del Cauca: A Hub for Multinational Companies and Foreign Capital

Valle del Cauca: The Epicenter of Foreign Investment in Colombia

The region of Valle del Cauca in Colombia has become a hotspot for multinational companies and foreign investment, with more than 200 companies from around the world choosing to establish operations there. Not only are traditional companies such as Colgate Palmolive and Johnson and Johnson present in the area, but newer arrivals like Eurofarma and Farmatodo have also set up shop in the burgeoning technology sector. The region is also home to the production of diverse products such as Pony Malta bottles, Colgate packaging, and Coca-Cola and Unilever products, which are not only produced for the Colombian market but also for international markets.

Amcor, an Australian company specializing in rigid packaging, has made a significant investment in the region, relocating its entire head office to Valle del Cauca and employing hundreds of workers in its Palmira and Yumbo plants. In addition, the company has invested over US$50 million in equipment in Colombia in recent years.

Colgate Palmolive, an established company with a 70-year history in the region, continues to maintain a strong presence in Cali, where it produces all product categories and exports to the entire Andean region. The company has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology and operational capabilities, contributing to the economic growth of the region.

Ingredion, another multinational company with a long history in Valle del Cauca, focuses on agricultural transformation technology and operates a laboratory in Cali dedicated to this purpose. The company is also in the process of expanding its operations to strengthen its presence in the Andean region and in Colombia.

According to Juan Carlos Castro Lozano, director of Invest Pacific, foreign direct investment plays a crucial role in the productive development of Valle del Cauca, contributing significantly to exports and the regional GDP. The region has seen significant investments this year from companies such as Recman, Eurofarma, Sika, Sophos Solutions, High Valley Agricultural, and Oxxo, and Invest Pacific aims to achieve 26 investment projects by the end of 2023.

Valle del Cauca is also embracing new opportunities in sectors such as green economies, energy efficiency, pharmaceuticals, and health innovation. It continues to promote productive clusters that support economic development, including beauty, intelligent energy, digital economy, and more.

The region’s emerging status as a hub for international businesses and its ongoing commitment to investment and innovation highlight its potential for future economic growth.

