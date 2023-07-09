VALOR INC. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO DEFI TECHNOLOGIES INC. KNOWN

Valour Inc.

Valor Inc. (the “Company” or “Valour”): (NEO: DEFI), (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, is pleased to announce that it changed its name from “Valour Inc.” to “DeFi Technologies Inc.” changed (the “Name Change”).

With the IPO on July 10, 2023, the Company’s common stock will trade under a new name, “DeFi Technologies Inc.” The Company’s new CUSIP number is 244916102 and its new ISIN is CA2449161025. the new business name of the NEO Exchange, and on the OTCQB Market remains unchanged.

The name change will not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and existing shareholders will not be required to take any further action.

Valor Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to provide investors with access to best-in-class decentralized technologies that we believe are at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, build and invest in new technologies and companies to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive the latest corporate and financial information, visit https://valour.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the name change; the regulatory environment related to growth and the introduction of decentralized finance; the pursuit of business opportunities by Valour and its subsidiaries and the merits or potential returns of such opportunities.Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, exchanges’ acceptance of exchange-traded Valor products, the growth and development of the DeFi and cryptocurrency sectors, rules and regulations relating to DeFi and cryptocurrencies, and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended stand out. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

