Valsecchi-Bobbi, the girl of the comments speaks: “I don’t feel offended and…”

Christine Zonca defends Bobbi and Valsecchi (Instagram photo christinegz and video screenshot)

Valsecchi-Bobbi, the rider speaks out about the comments: “I don’t feel offended, a polite compliment”

The Italian-Spanish rally driver Christine Zonca – for all Christine GZ – addressee of jokes cost a Davide Valsecchi and Matteo Bobbi the suspension of Sky for the next GP – defended the two commentators. Christine was in the paddock over the weekend in Barcelona to create some content in collaboration with Pirelli during the “home” weekend for the Spanish driver, and was framed after the race by Sky Sport F1 Italia while talking to another girl behind the Valsecchi-Masolin couple.

“I am very sorry that this whole case has come to pass – said the pilot Christine Zonca mowmag.com – I know David and Matthew well and when I found out what happened I heard from them personally because I am so sorry that it is burst one bomb for a simple compliment“.

So no offense to the person concerned? “Absolutely no. They made a harmless and genuine joke, a polite compliment. And I also speak for the other girl in the picture“Neither of us felt offended by this story,” she told mowmag.com.

And when he learned of the suspension for a GP of Bobbi and Valsecchi he thought that “it really was absurd: there are real problems for women in motorsport, I who live in this environment as a driver know it well, and if this indignation focused on something else, perhaps we would really move forward”.

