The listing of Valtecne on the Egm set for 1st March

Valtecne is ready for its debut on March 1st on the EGM segment of Borsa Italiana. The Valtellinese group, active in the high-precision mechanics sector, successfully closed the share placement aimed exclusively at qualified investors Italians and that it concerned 1,109,700 newly issued shares. Institutional investors of primary standing participated in the placement, for one request total equal to 1.3 times the quantity offered.

Il placement price was fixed in 5 euros per sharefor a total amount raised of approximately Euros 5.5 million. Il floating is equal to approximately 17% of the share capital while the capitalization of the company is approx 30.5 million euros. “The company was born 40 years ago with 3 employees and now has over 200 who work on three shifts” he points out to Truth and Business the CEO and son of the founder Paul Mainetti. “I’ve been working here for 30 years and my father left me carte blanche on how to operate. The choice of the quotation is important for the future, to make Valtecne even stronger from a managerial point of view”. Furthermore, the IPO is “an opportunity to have visibility and resources to grow further especially in the medical supply chain, where very high management and organizational standards are required”.

Two sectors: precision mechanics and medical

The group, in fact, has two souls, one focused on precision mechanics for the power transmission, wind and automotive sectors, and another dedicated to physician with the production of surgical instruments and prostheses. “These are complex systems, where we have developed good expertise and where there are barriers to entry” continues Mainetti. “For this reason we plan to invest 60-70% of the 5.5 million euros of the quotation for acquire an Italian company active in this sector. We already have a profile we’re working on.”

On the front of‘automotive, on the other hand, “the numbers are very small, around 2% of turnover. We have never wanted to go further and what we do is a few high quality parts for sports cars”. As for thewind, on the other hand, the order trend is quite fluctuating. Valtecne is known above all in the world of mechanics for the precision with which it creates complex pieces based on the client’s design, a sector that will absorb the other 30-40% of the resources coming from the placement.

2023 started well

Growing numbers for Valtecne. Based on last year’s results, the group achieved as of June 30, 2022 a value of proforma production you seem to 13.9 million it’s a Ebitda you seem to 2.8 million which reflects a Ebitda margin equal to 19.8%. “As regards last year, I can say that it closed with a positive result” continues Mainetti. “The objectives have been achieved and even improved. And also 2023 started well“. And this despite the sharp increases in materials registered in the industry. “Our orders are at a variable price, so if there are cost increases, the customer recognizes them”. On the energy front, although Valtecne is not an energy-intensive company, the incidence of bill increases has made itself felt, but the group is ready to double its photovoltaic systems both to increase i savings both to increase his sustainability.