Valtecne, active in the sector of high-precision mechanics for medical devices and industrial applications, has presented the Application Form to Borsa Italiana, functional for the admission to trading of its shares on Euronext Growth Milan.

The IPO operation will take place entirely through a capital increase and the expected date for the start of negotiations is Wednesday 1 March 2023.

Paolo Mainetti, CEO of Valtecne, commented as follows: “Today we are entering the heart of the listing process, a path we have taken to accelerate growth and increase our competitiveness. Over the years we have been able to innovate our business model to respond flexibly to the changes taking place. These successes testify to a clear mission, based on innovation and continuous improvement. Now, new opportunities are opening up to grow and strengthen our operational structure. We will also continue to invest to improve the quality of our solutions, introducing technological innovations, and to broaden our business horizons towards new segments of the medical market not yet covered and with great potential”.