Value 125 of Alliance: Opinions and Complete Review

Your advisor has proposed you Value 125the policy of alliance designed for those who want to defend their capital againstinflation?

It is an instrument that aims at stability and solidity, as well as at the preservation of capital, precisely with the aim of protecting one’s purchasing power.

Today we will see together its characteristics, its advantages and disadvantages, and finally we will try to sum up and understand if it could be a suitable product for you or not.

It’s a’insurance whole life, single premium with revaluable capital, so now we’ll see in detail what it means.

Two words about Alliance

Before thinking about anything and/or making hasty decisions, it is always a good idea to find out about the institution offering the product.

In this case it is Alleanza Assicurazioni SpA., the company controlled and coordinated by Assicurazioni Generali which belongs to Generali Groupone of the main insurance and financial companies at national and European level.

Theirs objective is to identify the best offer on the market, based on clear benefits and advantages, always ensuring the customer the achievement of the result, trying to forge the best possible performance.

Furthermore, their ultimate goal is also to build a long-term relationship of trust with people, with all stakeholders, therefore with both customers and employees.

At the moment alliance it is a well-rooted and widespread reality, given that it can count on almost 2 million customers.

It is a solid, important and reliable institution.

Is it a safe tool?

As you might have guessed, the institute is solid and reliable, but can we say the same thing about the product itself?

The policy Value 125 it’s a branch I policyan investment method that allows you to invest with the guarantee of the paid-up capital, and therefore that meets the needs of customers who are looking for a low risk profile and a certain stability in their investment.

In fact, the instrument mainly invests in low-risk instruments, such as for example government bonds, or in government bonds, and to a lesser extent in shares.

To be more precise the policy invests in one separate managementor mutual funds that have special rules, and which are designed for those who want to invest in a calm way and without the risk of incurring heavy losses.

Value 125: the characteristics

Value 125 is a policy which against the payment of a single prize guarantees, in the event of the insured’s death, a benefit in the form of capital to the beneficiary of the policy itself.

The capital will be invested in separate management San Giorgio Euro Fund.

The performance

Let’s see what they are performance guaranteed by the contract.

We have the benefit in the event of death, since the policy precisely guarantees the beneficiary a benefit in the form of lump sum in the event of the insured’s death.

Furthermore, the service does not include any limitations or exclusions.

The prize

Il award it is chosen by the contractor in a totally free way, however within a well-defined range: the minimum amount must be at least €10,000 while the maximum amount can be €1 million.

The prize is invested in separate management as we have already mentioned above. The separate management invests in the Euro San Giorgio Fund, a fund specifically set up by Alleanza and managed separately from the other assets. The Management chooses investments mainly in bonds and only in part in real estate and shares.

The prizes can be paid either by bank check, by bank transfer or by POS or other electronic means of payment.

Duration of the contract

The contract is a whole lifetherefore the duration of the same coincides with the life of the insured.

Suspension is not foreseen.

Revocation and withdrawal

Until the contract is concluded the contractor can revoke the proposal by registered mail, and then Alleanza will be able to refund the amount paid to the contracting party, within 30 days of receipt of the communication.

As regards the withdrawalthe contracting party may withdraw within 30 days from the date of its conclusion, by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt.

Ransom

Il ransom for this contract it is foreseen, and it can be both total and partial.

Il total redemption has an amount that is equal to the insured capital revalued up to the date of the redemption request, net of costs. It also terminates the contract and deprives it of all effect from the date of requests.

Il partial redemption instead it has a minimum amount of €1,000, provided that the residual value of the contract is not less than €5,000.

Who is the product aimed at?

The policy is aimed at clients who have an investment need, with knowledge and experience at least on insurance investment products linked to separate management.

Furthermore, the customer preferably has a short-term time horizon and a medium-low risk profile.

Costs

As far as the costs are concerned, we have the costs applied in the event of ransom:

in the second year, a percentage decrease of 3.5%; in the third year, a percentage decrease of 2.5%; in the fourth year, a percentage decrease of 1%.

I brokerage costs are equal to 5%

I entry costs they are 0.20%, and there are no exit discounts.

The management fees instead they are 1.06% and are deducted from the return on the separate management.

There are no transaction costs.

Tax regime

The contract is subject to insurance taxes in force in Italy, and it should also be remembered that the sums that will be paid by Alleanza to the natural person in the event of the insured’s death are exempt from inheritance taxes and also from IRPEF.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Valore 125

We have finished our discussion on the alliance policy: we have analyzed all its characteristics, its costs, and we have also seen what it invests in.

Of course, if you want to go deeper and better, I invite you to go to the official website and consult the information documents, to find more information or, if you are interested in details that maybe I haven’t had the opportunity to go into further detail here.

However, a similar contract is presented as complex, first of all for how it invests, and for the lack of transparency.

Personally I don’t like products of this kind, ie pre-packaged products with many constraints and which have high and sometimes even hidden costs.

I rather invest my money with awarenessknowing what I’m doing and being able to decide freely about them.

True, it is one branch I policywhich invests in a separate management and therefore in a relatively safe fund and which guarantees capital security, but in any case I believe that you can opt for something better.

If you are looking for protection for yourself or for your family, you might think about moving towards a temporary death policy, while if you are interested in the world of investments, it will certainly not be a simple separate management that will offer you interesting returns.

In this regard, I leave you an article about the temporary life insurance policyfrom which you can better understand its characteristics.

As for the investmentsI think this may not be the product for you as there are so many other alternatives you could go after.

In this regard, in fact, I can leave you a list of suggestions that you can use and consult to begin to enter the world of investments.

I will close by saying that I am personally a supporter of studying and training, and I believe that only by studying and acquiring the right awareness can all of us be able to make the best investments by choosing the right tools.

If you think my advice is the correct one, I’ll leave you some here useful resources that you can consult to start your investment journey:

Good investments!

