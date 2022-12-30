Inflation set to stay higher is a good thing for value stocks. First the pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set in motion the process that will lead to forthcoming regime change and what has worked for investors in the past won’t necessarily work again, not just in 2023, but for years to come.

So Sebastien Mallet, Portfolio Manager, Global Value Equity Strategy di T. Rowe Price according to which “the demand and supply pressures resulting from the pandemic have set us on the path to 10-year inflation, but long-term and structural inflationary pressures also emerged. For example, wage demands are rising and the global geopolitical landscape has deteriorated significantly.”.

“This is likely to accelerate the move to shorter and more reliable supply chains, further reversing the globalization trend that raised productivity and drove prices down for much of the 21st century”.

T. Rowe Price expert predicts also higher investments and tax expenditures, in an effort by the authorities to prop up economies and consumers.

“The coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented government tax intervention and we believe that it will now be difficult for governments to move away from this situation. We expect more helicopter money to go to consumers to help contain price increases, while further investments will be made in infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and in the green transition to meet commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In short, higher inflation than we are used to looks set to consolidate.

Value investors: watch out for double assists

What’s on the bright side for value investors in 2023?

L’rising inflation and interest rates which has proven itself historically favorable to value stocks.

“The distinctive nature of many value market sectors means they are better positioned to defend earnings and maintain profit margins during periods of rising prices (utilities, industrials), while the increase in interest rates directly favors financial stocks”.

“We are close to the point where inflation will peak, when there will be a drop in demand and supply chain problems will ease. Again, we expect inflation to return to higher levels than in the past. With Central Banks trying to bring inflation back close to 2%, but probably above, we expect interest rates to remain higher than in recent years.”

Finally the analyst describes how investors should position their portfolios investors.

“At the end of the year, I would say that it is impossible to predict market times, but we can say that the world is different and that there will be many obstacles to overcome in the future. Secondly, current earnings are perceived as more valuable, while further distant future earnings become less valuable, which should make ‘old economy’ stocks more interesting“, conclude Sebastien Mallet

