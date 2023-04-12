The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” argued in an article that stocks offer poor protection against inflation. However, the data they use also tells a different story — with a far more favorable verdict for stocks. Things are even better for value stocks in inflationary times.

At the beginning of March, the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” published an article with the title “Equities are not a good protection against inflation – this is shown by an overview of 123 years of investment history”. The author referred to the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2023, authored by Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton (DMS). The main argument of the article was based on a study of the correlation of historical stock returns with inflation. For this purpose, data dating back to 1900 were collected from 21 countries.

DMS grouped annual country returns by inflation rates. The first group showed the performance of stocks and bonds in the years with the 5% lowest inflation rates (deflation in this case!). The next group included the next 15% and so on down to the last group which again had the highest inflation rates at 5%. For each group, they calculated the average real returns on stocks and bonds – that is, after deducting inflation.

As can be seen from the chart below, real bond returns were negatively correlated with inflation, while when inflation was low, stock returns were higher and thus also negatively correlated. In deflationary times, when prices fell by more than 3.5% annually, bonds returned a whopping 19% and stocks 12% after inflation. When inflation was between 1.7% and 2.7%, real yields were 4.7% (bonds) and 11.2% (equities).

Quelle: Dimson, Marsh and Staunton, Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2023

However, correlation with inflation is of particular interest to short-term investors. For others, the key question is whether stocks are a good store of value. Equities produced positive real returns in all countries and years where inflation was below 18% per annum. In other words, they rose faster than the inflation rate. As a result, the assets of the investors could not only be preserved, but also increased. Bonds tended to do the same, but less well.

In periods of hyperinflation, i.e. inflation of more than 18%, the average real return on stocks was actually negative at -9.6%. However, it was clearly more resilient compared to bonds, which lost 24.5% in real terms.

Stocks maintain purchasing power over longer periods of time

Should that worry us? Modern central banking makes hyperinflation highly unlikely in developed economies. We therefore disagree with the NZZ: Stocks generally achieve positive real returns and maintain purchasing power over longer periods of time.

Additionally, certain stocks are better stores of value than others. Dimson, Marsh and Staunton’s data don’t differentiate between cheap and expensive stocks, but economist Kenneth French’s US stock data does. They go back to 1926 and are also sorted into large and small cap stocks. First, based on this data, we look at the major inflationary period from 1967 to 1981 (see chart below). Here using nominal index series (base = 100):

The chart shows that the US stock market has almost kept pace with inflation. As investment firm GMO pointed out in a 2021 white paper, all of this happened while stocks became massively cheaper. The cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (Shiller P/E) fell from 20.4 in 1967 to 7.6 in 1981.

The Nifty-Fifty bubble in big and expensive stocks deflated, causing the market to slightly underperform. However, cheap stocks – and especially the small ones – have performed very well.

Next, we look at the entire 97-year history of Kenneth French’s data and form clusters of annual periods of inflation using the same approach as DMS. Since we don’t have as many annual observation points, we use larger inflation groups that show the real returns for the lowest 15% of annual inflation rates, ending in the top 15% (see figure below).

Over the past 97 years, small-cap, cheaply valued stocks (in green) have had the highest average returns in all periods except when inflation has been very low. Then, as we saw in the years leading up to 2022, large-cap, expensive stocks performed best. Market cap seems helpful in such circumstances – even the cheap stocks have performed well.

Value stocks have the edge

Importantly, cheap stocks have had positive average real returns across all periods. That’s true even during periods of high inflation, when expensive stocks suffered from a valuation contraction and destroyed value. It should be noted that we display average values. This includes years like 2022, when stocks have delivered negative real returns. Nonetheless, it’s evident that stocks have been a good store of value over time.

Real returns are highest for all stocks during periods of low to moderate inflation. Perhaps in extreme and therefore troubled times, returns are by definition worse. The extraordinarily low inflation and interest rates of the 2010s created significant economic distortions (which are now being corrected). Exceptionally high interest rates, on the other hand, always come as a surprise and force economic agents to adapt.

Although equities don’t offer a very good inflation hedge in the narrower, short-term sense, as the NZZ noted, this is largely irrelevant to most equity investors. They naturally care about long-term results; especially whether their investments maintain or even increase in value.

Stocks are good at that. And we’re pleased to note that value stocks have historically offered by far the best protection against inflation.