Values ​​asset management strengthens the team with Roberto Vincenzi

Roberto Vincenzi joins Value Asset Managementan independent Wealth Management company born in Luxembourg in 2014, present since 2017 with its Italian branch in Milan, with the aim of becoming a point of reference in Italy in the

management of large estates.

In consideration of his in-depth knowledge of the Private Banking Market and the transversal skills acquired by holding positions of responsibility for various banking intermediaries including the UBI Banca Group, Roberto will join Luca Bonifazi. It will contribute to the development of the Italian Branch with particular reference to Management and Consulting Services on an Independent Basis according to the logic of a MultiFamily Office, in synergy with the other structures of the Group. In particular, he will focus on developing relationships in a B2B logic with financial intermediaries, Family Offices and SCFs.