Home » ValutECO is the New Groundbreaking ESG Tool for Sustainable Business Valuations
Business

ValutECO is the New Groundbreaking ESG Tool for Sustainable Business Valuations

by admin
ValutECO is the New Groundbreaking ESG Tool for Sustainable Business Valuations

Valutico’s latest launch, ValutECO, empowers finance professionals to conduct valuations based on ESG criteria.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Leading the way in sustainable finance, Valutico has launched ValutECO, an advanced tool that assesses the value of companies based on their environmental impact. With this groundbreaking announcement, the valuation platform Valutico has made a significant step into integrating sustainability into the widespread practice of valuing businesses.

Valutico’s newly launched tool, currently in an ‚alpha‘ trial phase, allows accountants, M&A consultants, investment managers, private equity professionals, and those in corporate finance to consider the impact of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors on a company’s value. By addressing the potential links between ESG and financial performance, ValutECO is leading the way towards incorporating sustainability into financial theory and practice.

ValutECO Explained

With ValutECO, financial professionals use a streamlined ESG assessment, specifically designed with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in mind and simplified to facilitate easier reporting. Analysts can identify priority areas for improvement, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, managing water usage, and increasing recycling rates.

Valutico’s pioneering new tool integrates ESG scores into the ‚Cost of Capital‘ component of a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation. This revolutionary feature allows companies with positive ESG scores to be valued higher, making them more attractive to potential buyers and investors seeking sustainability and long-term growth.

ValutECO was developed following a grant by Wirtschaftsagentur Wien, and follows research into the impacts of ESG criteria on the valuations of businesses across multiple industries, alongside validation that the condensed ESG assessment reflects more exhaustive assessments on the market.

See also  Amnesty denied, 10-year prescription for the repayment of the sums paid

Impact on Sustainability

The widespread adoption of a tool like ValutECO has the potential to be a game-changer for sustainability in industries all around the world. It would financially incentivize companies to prioritize sustainability and embed environmental factors as a key component of their everyday operations. This would result in one way in which companies‘ impact on the planet becomes a crucial aspect of buying, selling, and investing decisions.

Valutico acknowledge that the integration of ESG into financial analyses is an ongoing conversation requiring further academic study, but they’re optimistic that their new tool ValutECO will contribute to steering the conversation in the direction of a more sustainable future.

Valutico’s CEO, Paul Resch states:

„Leading the way in integrating sustainability into financial practices is a significant accomplishment for Valutico. We recognize the importance of ValutECO as an initial step towards achieving this goal, and we’re grateful for the grant provided by Wirtschaftsagentur Wien that made this possible. We’re looking forward to receiving feedback from financial professionals on how this innovative tool can enable sustainable growth and we’re excited for what lies ahead.“

About Valutico

Valutico is the world’s leading valuation platform. Valutico’s all-in-one software allows finance professionals to value a company in minutes by providing data-driven tools to conduct analyses faster and more accurately.

Used by more than 600 financial firms in 80 countries, the powerful platform is popular amongst professionals in advisory roles such as in Corporate Finance, M&A, and Tax and Audit, as well as Investment Managers, Venture Capitalists, and Family Offices.

Founded in 2017, and headquartered in Vienna with subsidiaries in the U.S. and U.K., Valutico operates worldwide with an ever-expanding network of valuation practitioners using its platform, consultancy services, and valuation training.

See also  Pirelli doubles tire approvals suitable for plug-in hybrid and electric cars

Related image

Contact Information:

Alexandra Allason

PR Manager

[email protected]

+43 677 62917816

Alex Harris

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

07555763438

SOURCE: I evaluate

NEWSLETTER REGISTRATION:

The latest press releases from this company straight to your inbox:

Announcement transmitted by IRW-Press.com. The sender is responsible for the content.

Reprint permitted free of charge provided the source is acknowledged.

company contact
ACCESSWIRE News Network
Client Support
500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D
NC 27560 Morrisville
888-952-4446
753658777db830f41987ff3aa5147c8537539596

Press contact
ACCESSWIRE News Network
Client Support
500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D
NC 27560 Morrisville
888-952-4446
753658777db830f41987ff3aa5147c8537539596

You may also like

Build a modern food industry system and travel...

Expert Anthony Sheridan: Examine power structures in Osnabrück...

GM jumps by more than +3% post earnings...

The stock world tour with tech icon Pip...

Orcel’s maxi-salary increase “sabotaged” by Fideuram (and not...

Core Inflation Remains High, Several ECB Officials Hint...

Pensions, increases coming in May 2023: who benefits

Switzerland continues to rely on feed soy from...

McDonald’s beats earnings estimates and even defies inflation....

Five districts affected: Mittelbrandenburgische Sparkasse closes several branches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy