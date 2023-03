Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light to the new relaunch plan for Valvitalia, more than a year after the capital strengthening operation that had led the Group, active in the sector of valves for the world of energy, marine and civil, to the remodeling of the financial debt, the redefinition of relations within the company structure and above all access to the support measures envisaged pursuant to the legislation relating to the so-called Heritage Relaunch. Difficulties…