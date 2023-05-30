Home » VanEck lists new oil ETF
VanEck lists new oil ETF

The management company VanEck listed the VanEck Oil Services UCITS ETFa new solution that offers the possibility to invest in leading companies in the oil extraction sector listed in the United States.

More specifically, the ETF replica l’indice MarketVector US Listed Oil Services 10% Capped Indexwhich includes the 25 major companies of the sector listed in the United States and characterized by the greatest liquidity.
The index weights the individual stocks in the portfolio so that no company represents more than ten per cent of the fund’s total value. Furthermore, with a pure-play approach, the ETF aims to invest in companies that generate the majority of their revenues in the oil extraction sector or that provide equipment or services for this purpose.

With geopolitical tensions on the front pages of every newspaper, oil has once again become a topic of critical importance for most countries in the world. During the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, for example, energy supplies were used as political leverage.”explains Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe. “As a result, fossil fuels have become a national security issue in many countries, and the importance of secure supplies and energy independence has become evident. Due to rising commodity prices and shortages of supplies, investments in fossil fuels are making a comeback. Several countries have reconsidered their energy mix, putting the emphasis back on traditional fossil fuels”.

The goals of the Paris Agreement will bring about a fundamental change in the energy sector, but traditional fossil fuels like oil can contribute to the smooth transition to a zero-emissions economy in this context. “Renewable energies are currently still expensive and difficult to access. Solar energy, wind energy and hydrogen currently account for around 5% of total energy consumption, while oil accounts for around 30%“says Rozemuller.

See also  Viessmann-Deal

VanEck’s Oil Services UCITS ETF offers investors access to this industry sector. Due to their low correlation with the stock market and high correlation with oil price developments, shares of companies in the oil sector offer a good opportunity for portfolio diversification.

