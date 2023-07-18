Home » VanEck: Mining ETF exceeds half a billion usd
The management company’s VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF VanEck has reached assets of 500 million US dollars. The ETF is the first and currently the only one in Europe to offer global access to metals and mining stocks from industrialized and emerging markets.

The industry of the future

“In recent years, the demand for some metals has increased, while supply has remained tight. With ever-shrinking reserves and increasing demand, stockpiles of some minerals are highly coveted,” he said Martin Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe. “But there is also a certain shortage of supplies: just when we need more copper, lithium, steel and other metals, they are not available. Unfortunately, the transition to renewable energies and therefore also energy security depend on these metals”.

“Future decarbonisation will be resource-intensive, but some will be more important than others,” he said Dominik Schmaus, Senior Product Manager at VanEck Europe. “We also decided to use a more sustainable and future-oriented index, excluding companies that make more than 50% of their revenues from hard coal.”

Il VanEck Global Mining

With the VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF, investors can make broadly diversified investments in over 120 of the world‘s largest mining companieswhich meet the growing global demand for resources and provide the raw materials for sustainable technologies.

Since 16 June 2023, the underlying of the ETF is the index S&P Global Mining Reduced Coal Index which tracks industrialized and emerging market companies primarily engaged in the extraction of metals and minerals. The ETF is physically replicated, accruing and rebalanced quarterly, with a Total Expense Ratio (Ter) of 0.50% pa

