Vanessa Incontrada, flashback and… The revelations to Diletta Leotta

Vanessa Incontrada protagonist in Diletta Leotta’s podcast, Amateur Mother

Vanessa Incontrada and Rossano Laurini are back together. The confirmation comes indirectly from the showgirl who said during Diletta Leotta’s podcast speaking of her partner: “I’ve always had a maternal instinct since I was young. Just think that I met Isal’s father in August and in November I was pregnant, after four months”. Diletta asked: “How long have you been together with your partner?”, and Vanessa: “Well, Isal is 15 years old, so for 15, 16 years …”. La Leotta: “So these couples (who have suffered children, ed) work”, and the actress did not add anything, thus suggesting that love has returned between them. Vanessa Incontrada also confessed her desire to become a mother again. “I’d love to, now let’s see what happens, because the first pregnancy was not physically easy for me. But I would love to”

Diletta Leotta and Amateur Mom, Vanessa Incontrada confesses that her son Isal is a big fan of the showgirl

Vanessa Incontrada speaking of her son Isal to Diletta Leotta tells her: “He adores you, he follows you everywhere. That’s why I asked you for a video greeting just to give him a big gift. He knew nothing and when I showed him the video he went burgundy. When my son was born my thoughts were only for him. Even today my first thought is him, I come in the background. Now then he’s of a particular age: he wants the moped and I don’t want it. He wants to go out at night and I struggle. But in the end, I agree with him.”

Diletta Leotta and Amateur Mom, Vanessa Incontrada does not have a photo of herself with a baby bump

“I had a difficult pregnancy in many respects. I don’t have a good memory of it. I guess I don’t have a picture of me with a baby bump. When I found out I was pregnant I was stunned. As much as it was a thing that happened, we wanted it. But I did two pregnancy tests the day I found out I was pregnant, and every time I said to myself “It’s impossible! I’ll do it again!”».

Diletta Leotta and Amateur Mom, Vanessa Incontrada talks about postpartum difficulties and her feelings of guilt

“After giving birth, I started working right away. But there were times when I felt a little sad. I had feelings of guilt since for work I couldn’t always be next to my son. I was always afraid that he would forget about me. And instead, I discovered that mom is always mom. For a child, you are the point of reference. He is very close to his father, but his point of reference is me ».

Diletta Leotta and Amateur Mother, Vanessa Incontrada admits that she is an apprehensive mother

“When my son was little, I always left him everywhere. He also spent the summer with my mum when he was 7/8 years old. I took him to her and they were together for 15 or 20 days. Now it would be very difficult: I realize that the bigger it gets, the more apprehensive I become. I’m scared, of I don’t know what, but I experience his growth a little badly. He rightly he is detaching from me, he is 15 years old. The other night, for the first time, he went to the disco. The owner of the disco is his father, my husband, so in reality he was as if he were at home. But the curfew was at 2 in the morning and I didn’t sleep until that time. I could not sleep. At 1.45 I left the house and at 2 o’clock I was there in front of him waiting for him».

Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante, the matriarchal family of Vanessa Incontrada

“I come from a matriarchal family. Men have not always been present. My father was present, but at times he had to leave. I believe that Isal arrived because there had to be a boy in our house. He is the only man who stands up to me, even my best friend always tells me so ».

