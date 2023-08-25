Vanguard S&P 500 IE00BFMXXD54 VUUA Opinion

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

August 24, 2023

Are you looking for information onETF Vanguard S&P 500identified with ISIN IE00BFMXXD54 e ticker VUAA?

Then you are in the right place because now we will analyze this passively managed fundwe will see all of his together characteristicshis costshis advantages they disadvantagesand at the end of the discussion you will also find mine opinions about.

If you are ready for the analysis of this ETFso let’s get started!

This article talks about:

A few words about the ETF

L’ETF Vanguard S&P 500 it launched in May 2019, so it’s a fairly recent fund.

The currency of the ETF is the dollar and also the fund does not present currency hedging.

What does it mean? It simply means that if you were to choose to invest in this ETF you will still have to bear in mind the possibility of incurring currency risk.

Il replication method of the fund is physical, i.e. it replicates an index by directly purchasing the financial instruments underlying the index itself.

The issuer of this fund is Vanguard and is domiciled in Ireland; it also has a large size, equal to 6,548 million euros, which is the amount of money invested in the fund itself.

Vanguard was founded in the USA in 1975 on the basis of a simple but at the same time revolutionary idea, because the investment company’s philosophy is to help millions of people around the world to achieve their goals with simple and low-cost investments.

Composition of the ETF

After the brief introduction let us analyze the background composition.

As for thegeographical allocationfrom the world that the ETF tracks the S&P 500 index which tracks the 500 large-cap US stocks, 100% of the companies are precisely US.

If instead we focus on thesector allocation we have:

Information Technology: 28.10%; Health Care Sector: 13.10%; Financial sector: 12.60%; Consumer discretionary sector: 10.60%; Communication services: 8.70%; Industrial sector: 8.50%; Consumer staples sector: 6.60%; Energy sector: 4.30%; Materials sector: 2.50%; Real Estate: 2.50%; Utilities sector: 2.50%.

To get an even more detailed overview, let’s see what the top 10 companies present in the fund, with the relative weights inside the basket. The data is as of July 31, 2023 and as you can see these are really very large and famous companies all over the world:

Apple: 7,50%;

Microsoft: 6,50%;

Alphabet: 3,80%;

Amazon: 3,10%;

NVIDIA: 3%;

Tesla: 1,90%;

Meta: 1,80%;

Berkshire Hathaway: 1,60%;

UnitedHealth Group: 1,20%

JP Morgan Chase&Co: 1,20%.

Added together, the top 10 companies just seen weigh 31.60% of all assets.

Trend and returns

L’ETF Vanguard S&P 500 replica l’the S&P 500 index.

The S&P 500 index tracks 500 large-cap US stocks.

Here we can see thetrend in real time of the fund.

Not sure how to invest?

Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Costs and dividend policy

I annual management costs amount to 0.07%. This is a very low cost.

The dividend distribution policy is ad accumulationwhich means that the coupons are not distributed to investors but are reinvested in the fund itself, in order to exploit the power of compound interest.

How to buy

L’ETF Vanguard S&P 500 it is listed on Borsa Italiana, gettex, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and Xetra.

If you are interested in choosing this ETF and investing in it, all you need is a securities account.

Here you will find the best offers availableso you can choose which platform is best for you to manage your investments.

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF: Opinion

Having come to an end, we have seen all the characteristics of the fund in question.

In fact, we have seen which companies are part of the basket, in which sectors they operate, what are the costs of the ETF and also the dividend policy.

Personally invest in autonomy and I really prefer tools such as ETFs that offer me the opportunity to invest in a way diverse, effective ed efficient and above all they give me the opportunity to bear reduced costs, compared with other investment instruments, especially those of the managed savings.

This particular ETF has a risk profile you seem to 5on a scale from 1 to 7.

It is a medium/high riskwhich can also lead to higher than average returns, given the risk involved in investing in it.

However, I invite you to carefully consult the KIID to have further more detailed information and to be informed of any possible risk deriving from the investment.

In essence, I cannot tell you whether or not this instrument may be convenient for you, since I do not know your personal and financial situation: however, I can tell you that it is a valid instrument, suitable for an investor who has fully understood all the its risks and that it is also able to bear the losses possible arising from this investment.

If you are convinced that ETFs could be right for you, then I invite you to consult ours free report we have prepared for you.

Before saying goodbye, I would like to leave you a few useful resourceswhich can support you in choosing the most congenial investment path for you:

Good continuation!

Find out which Investor You are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:

>> Start Now <

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

