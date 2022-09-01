



Source: Changjiang Commercial Daily

“Always put safety first!”Vanke A(000002.SZ) Chairman Yu Liang’s public statement was basically realized.

On the evening of August 30, the 2022 semi-annual report disclosed by Vanke A showed that at the end of the period, the company’s asset-liability ratio was 79.16%, a further decrease from 79.74% at the beginning of the period, a decrease of 5.2 percentage points from 84.36% at the end of 2019, and a net debt ratio of 35.50%. , keeping the margin of safety.

In the first half of this year, the company achieved an operating income of 206.916 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.82%, and the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company (referred to as net profit) was 12.223 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than 10%, from decline to increase. Among them, the net profit in the second quarter exceeded 10 billion yuan, which was also a year-on-year decrease.

Relatedly, the net inflow of the company’s operating cash flow was 8.288 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.506 billion yuan, and the investment cash flow was -4.853 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.105 billion yuan.

Data shows that in the first half of this year, the pace of land acquisition by Vanke A has slowed down significantly, and the destocking efforts have increased. At the end of the period, the company’s inventory balance was 1.02 trillion yuan, a significant decrease from the beginning of the year and the same period last year.

Revenue and net profit turn to double increase

The impact of real estate market regulation that exceeds the market and exceeds the expectations of the real estate industry has put pressure on the operation of real estate companies. Vanke A, the leading real estate company, has held up, and its business has begun to improve.

According to the newly disclosed semi-annual report, in the first half of this year, Vanke A achieved an operating income of 206.916 billion yuan, an increase of 39.805 billion yuan from 167.111 billion yuan in the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 23.82%. The corresponding net profit was 12.223 billion yuan, an increase of 1.176 billion yuan from 11.047 billion yuan in the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 10.64%. Net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses (referred to as deducting non-net profit) was 11.721 billion yuan, an increase of about 1 billion yuan or 9.26% year-on-year.

Obviously, such performance is not easy to come by. In the first half of last year, Vanke A’s operating income increased by 14.19% year-on-year, while net profit and non-net profit decreased by 11.68% and 11.45% year-on-year respectively. In the whole of last year, the company achieved operating income of 452.798 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.04%, net profit and non-net profit were 22.524 billion yuan and 22.382 billion yuan, respectively, a year-on-year decrease of 45.75% and 44.38%.

Compared with the same period last year, in the first half of this year, the changes in Vanke A’s operating income, net profit and non-net profit deducted from decline to increase.

From the perspective of a single quarter, in the first and second quarters of this year, the company’s operating income was 62.667 billion yuan and 144.249 billion yuan respectively, a year-on-year increase of 0.65% and 37.58%. The corresponding net profit was 1.429 billion yuan and 10.794 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.58% and 10.65%. Deducted non-net profit was 1.093 billion yuan and 10.628 billion yuan, a year-on-year change of -5.58% and 11.06%. In the second quarter, deducted non-net profit turned positive.

From an industry perspective, in the first half of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that from January to June, the sales area of ​​commercial housing nationwide was 689 million square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 22.2%, and the sales amount was 6.61 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 28.9%. The national real estate development investment completed a year-on-year decrease of 5.4%, and the new housing construction area across the country continued to decline, with a year-on-year decrease of 34.4% in the first half of the year.

Vanke A’s main business includes real estate development and related asset management and property services. In the first half of the year, the company’s group sales area was 12.907 million square meters and the sales amount was 215.29 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 41.1% and 39.3% respectively. However, the company’s settlement revenue continued to grow. The settlement area of ​​the real estate development business was 13.102 million square meters, a year-on-year increase of 17.5%, and the settlement income was 178.88 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.9%.

In terms of investment and start-up and completion, in the first half of the year, the company’s development business has a newly-started capacity area of ​​about 10.688 million square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 38.9%, and completed 55.7% of the plan at the beginning of the year. The completed capacity area of ​​the development business was approximately 14.437 million square meters, a year-on-year increase of 17.8%. The company expects that the completed area for the whole year will be basically the same as the plan at the beginning of the year.

Guaranteed delivery is the top priority of real estate companies right now. In the first half of this year, Vanke A overcame the adverse impact of the epidemic on construction and achieved the smooth delivery of 115,000 residential units.

At the interim performance briefing, Yu Liang said that Vanke not only guarantees delivery, but also quality. The company invites customers to build homes together, so that customers can see the progress of Vanke’s ongoing projects. So far, 70% of prospective homeowners have visited the site at least once to inspect their home before the official delivery. Vanke also promotes the work of handing over the house and handing over the certificate. At present, 35% of the projects have been delivered, and the real estate certificate has been handed over to the owner.

Operating cash flow 8.3 billion debt ratio 79.16%

With the in-depth regulation of the real estate market, a crisis broke out in the housing enterprises that had been aggressively expanding, the capital chain was broken, and they were in deep business difficulties. Vanke A maintained greater restraint and maintained the margin of safety.

Yu Liang said that Vanke A has always attached great importance to cash flow and financial stability, always put safety first, and has always been more restrained in terms of scale and debt. Since last year, the company’s response work has also been done relatively early and solidly, the efficiency of sales collection has been maintained at a relatively high level, and the debt structure, cost and other aspects have been further optimized and improved. As a result, even though the market volatility in the first half exceeded everyone’s expectations, the company’s operating cash flow still achieved a net inflow, which was better than the same period last year.

In the first half of this year, the net inflow of Vanke A’s operating cash flow was 8.288 billion yuan, an increase of 1.506 billion yuan or 22.21% over the 6.782 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Vanke A maintained a moderate pace of land acquisition. In the first half of this year, the company acquired 19 new projects, with a total planned building area of ​​3.078 million square meters and an equity planned building area of ​​2.131 million square meters. The total land price of the project is 38.68 billion yuan, and the total equity land price is about 24.83 billion yuan. Among the investment amount, first- and second-tier cities accounted for 95.6%. In the first half of last year, the company acquired 95 new projects with a total planned construction area of ​​15.059 million square meters and an equity planned construction area of ​​11.014 million square meters. The total land price of the project is 112.63 billion yuan, and the total equity land price is about 88.65 billion yuan.

By comparison, it was found that in the first half of this year, investment in land acquisition decreased by about 72% year-on-year.

It is precisely because of such caution that Vanke A’s financial operations are sound. As of the end of June this year, the company’s asset-liability ratio was 79.16%, down 5.2 percentage points from 84.36% at the end of 2019. At the end of the period, the company’s net debt ratio was only 35.50%, and the asset-liability ratio excluding advance receipts was 68.4%.

In terms of financial data, as of the end of the second quarter of this year, the company’s monetary funds were 141.073 billion yuan, much higher than the sum of short-term borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities due within one year of 62.64 billion yuan. Among the company’s interest-bearing liabilities, long-term liabilities account for 77.6%, and the debt structure is relatively reasonable.

The semi-annual report disclosed that the financing cost of Vanke A further decreased. At the end of the period, the comprehensive financing cost of its stock financing was 4.08%.

Associated with this is a significant reduction in financial expenses. In the first half of this year, Vanke A’s financial expenses were 224 million yuan, a decrease of 1.523 billion yuan from 1.747 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Yu Liang believes that the first two of the three major goals of real estate regulation, “stabilizing land prices, stabilizing housing prices, and stabilizing expectations” have been achieved. At present, there are still major challenges in stabilizing expectations, and rebuilding market confidence will be moderate. Compared with short-term policies, Vanke A pays more attention to policies related to the long-term development of the industry in the future.

