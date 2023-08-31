Vanmoof finds buyers – and plans radical change of strategy

After weeks of nail-biting, the insolvent bicycle brand seems saved for the time being. The new owner wants to change one thing in particular.

After Vanmoof’s memorable bankruptcy, the e-bike brand seems saved for the time being. A buyer has been found for the startup, which is also known in Germany, as reported by the Reuters news agency. The McLaren Applied subsidiary Lavoie takes over the bicycle manufacturer from the Netherlands. Both sides agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Week-long nail-biter

This marks the end of a week-long nail-biter for Vanmoof employees and customers. In mid-July, the company filed for bankruptcy after a previously granted moratorium on payments was annulled by a court. As a result, Vanmoof stopped producing and selling its e-bikes. Shops in cities like Berlin and Amsterdam have been closed.

The angular Vanmoof bikes had become internationally known for their design. The company was founded in 2009 by brothers Taco and Ties Carlies, two industrial designers. The bikes sold like hot cakes, especially during the corona pandemic. However, the bike startup seemed to have overtaken itself with its growth. The company had been struggling with long delivery times and poor quality for some time. Reports from dissatisfied customers have recently been piling up online. Nevertheless, Vanmoof introduced new models every year. According to the annual report, a loss of 78 million euros was incurred in 2021, and a loss of a similar magnitude should be incurred in 2022.

No more shops

According to the news agency’s report, the new owner is planning radical changes. Vanmoof will change its distribution model in the future. Instead of direct sales via the company’s own shops in prime locations, sales are to take place via third-party dealers in the future.

It is still unclear whether Vanmoof will also change its product strategy. So in the future, for example, we will no longer rely exclusively on components we have developed ourselves, but will also use standardized components from third-party manufacturers. Industry experts saw the previous strategy as one of the causes of the problems at Vanmoof. For example, the technical components were prone to errors, and it was also hardly possible for customers to have the wheels repaired quickly.

In any case, one thing is already clear: rebuilding costs money. In order to implement the planned changes, the McLaren Applied subsidiary Lavoie has promised a “double-digit million amount”.

