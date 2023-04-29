Varriale and the threats to the ex with the Rai telephone (disguising the voice)

Enrico Varriale in the storm: after the stalking accusation, another woman’s complaint

The storm does not subside on Rai journalist Enrico Varrialewhich after the prosecution of stalking on the part of his ex-partner he finds himself having to face the complaint of another woman. The alleged victim spoke about yell out e insults heavier and heavier, colors culminate in threats Of death is one physical fight, with her ending up on the ground and knocked unconscious and he who would have told her “if you report me, I’ll kill you”.

According to reports The messenger, the Rome prosecutor’s office has already closed the investigation, and could soon decide on indictment. The story of the second woman had been known since December 2021: at the time the newspaper had always told of an episode that happened in Ponte Milvio, a slap that would have knocked the woman unconscious. She who after the discovery she would have gone to the emergency room.

Another detail that emerges is that Varriale would have threatened the woman from a Rai telephone by muffling her voice in an attempt not to reveal her identity.

According to today’s story, the journalist would have threatened her on that occasion, ordering her not to file a complaint. Again according to the indictment from this episode until February 2021 Varriale would have it contacted by phone and through social networks. And, writes the prosecutor Daniela Cento, he also tried to talk to her children. At the time Varriale gave his version of events: “I have never stalked anyone and whoever claims this will answer for it in all venues. It is a painful personal story that I would have preferred to remain so. Unfortunately, however, completely false accusations have been made against me and made public. I’m sure I’ll be able to demonstrate their unfoundedness quickly and easily”. in the meantime, the conductor has brought Viale Mazzini to trial: he wants to return to video.

