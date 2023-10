ROMA – One year ago Giorgia Meloni he forcefully claimed the “political vision” of his coalition, which led to the VAT cut of 17 percentage points sui products for early childhood, to help families and promote birth rates. Now he claims with equal pride the increase in VAT from 5 to 10%, foreseen by the 2024 budget law: “It didn’t work,” explains the prime minister, pointing the finger at inflation, which canceled out all the advantages.

