VAT number closed after years of inactivity, how to comply with the folders for unpaid Inail contributions?

Traders and professionals with a VAT number are not required to register with Inail if they have no employees. On the other hand, artisans are obliged to register, even without employees, as they are considered a category at risk of injury. In any case, from the moment in which the VAT number ceases, he is no longer required to pay any contribution. For the files that have been notified to you after the closure of the VAT number, you will have to submit a request for cancellation in self-defense directly to Inail or send a request for suspension of collection to the Revenue-Collection Agency which will act as intermediary with the creditor body concerned for cancellation.

