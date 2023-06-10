VAT numbers on a flat-rate basis: the Uifor union is born. The program

Uifor is born, a flat-rate VAT union

Flat-rate VAT numbers are a real category – affirms the president of the Scientific Technical Committee of UIFOR Vincenzo Castellano – which must be protected without harming acquired rights. Therefore, it is necessary to review taxation by introducing VAT, even for lump sums.

VAT numbers on a flat-rate basis, the objectives of the Uifor union

The non-application of VAT to flat rates in fact introduces an element of imbalance on the market and represents a nonsense. The point of collapse could be that of giving life to a different flat tax system remodeled in brackets that can be of help to the self-employed and individual entrepreneurs and, at the same time, safeguard the sacrosanct principle of progressiveness. A virtuous mechanism that means zero bureaucracy, maximum simplification, controls reduced to the bone and a series of indirect benefits. Perhaps thinking of some simple solutions such as allowing the deductibility of part of the expenses for hiring employees which would certainly open up many employment opportunities.

The other need – Castellano continues – is to give these workers the possibility to participate in notices and tenders with greater competitiveness, giving rise by law to the possibility of creating new economic subjects. The Stf, the flat-rate companies – encouraging the aggregation of several subjects so as to expand entrepreneurial and professional opportunities – and/or category cooperatives.”.

