MILANO – From 2024 it changes Iscro, the social safety net designed for VAT numbers introduced on an experimental basis for three years in 2021 and now confirmed permanently, but modified, with the latest Budget Law. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Iscro and who is entitled to it

It is the acronym for “Extraordinary income and operational continuity allowance” and is the first support intended for VAT numbers in the event of a drop in income.

Share this: Facebook

X