Vatican, does Zuppi want to kill Parolin? Behind the quarrel the “Throne of Peter”

Vatican and the battle for the succession of Francis

Matteo Maria Zuppi (67), Roman and powerful head of the the (Italian Episcopal Confederation), has been hyperactive since the beginning of the year, exactly since the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

His power within the Vatican has grown exponentially since the conservative Pope Ratzinger there is no more.

Matthew Maria Zuppi he is a prince of the Church, that is a cardinal, as well as bishop of Bologna. His motto is: “Gaudium domini fortitudo vestra” which means “The joy of the Lord is your strength”.

Zuppi is very close to the Community of Sant’Egidio – founded by former minister Andrea Riccardi – which makes him a “progressive”.

Some even say that it is too much, because he is also very close to Monsignor Vincenzo Pagliahistorical figure of Sant’Egidio, known for his progressive battles and who also appears in a homoerotic fresco located in the cathedral of Terni and in which he is represented semi-naked with the episcopal skullcap.

Painting commissioned by Paglia himself and which aroused scandal among the faithful.

However Soups he is a shrewd person and while maintaining close relations with Paglia this does not prevent him, at the same time, from having an intransigent position on the issue of surrogacy, better known as surrogate motherhood.

I talked about it yesterday here

But the novelty that emerges these days is that Soups it really seems that he is “studying” as a Pope, in the sense that he is going beyond his normal episcopal jurisdiction to carry out real politics on behalf and in the name of the Vatican. It is enough to look at the declarations he made regarding the war in Ukraine which is an issue strictly within the competence of the Secretary of State of the Vatican and that is of Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

