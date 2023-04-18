Vatican – Gänswein: “The loss of faith has actually increased through the synodal path”

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the late Pope Benedict XVI’s private secretary for many years, has sharply criticized the German synodal path to reforming the Catholic Church. As a result, the loss of faith “rather increased,” he said.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the late Pope Benedict XVI’s private secretary for many years, has sharply criticized the German synodal path to reforming the Catholic Church. “The loss of faith has grown through the synodal path,” said Gänswein of the Bayern media group (Tuesday editions).

Gänswein commented on a letter sent to Rome by five conservative bishops asking for clarification on the legality of a synodal body beyond the bishops: “The immediate response to this request shows the urgency with which the Vatican is dealing with this question. It’s serious and I can only hope that the signals, as the question says, will be seen and taken seriously.”

In the letter, the Vatican had denied the German Church the authority to set up a planned synodal council. The letter, signed by three cardinals, expressly states that Pope Francis stands behind the content and has ordered its distribution.

“The paths taken have led to tensions within the Catholic Church in Germany and with the Holy See,” said Gänswein. “I pray and hope that a split can be avoided.”

At the same time, however, the Pope has “unambiguously and clearly shown limits to the majority of German bishops who are involved in the synodal path, which must be taken seriously,” said the Curial Archbishop. He doubts that the synodal path, “as it developed, was the right answer to the abuse crisis.”

The synodal path was decided in 2019 as a reaction to the so-called MHG study on sexual abuse in the German church in order to regain lost trust. Since then, clerics and laypeople have discussed topics such as the role of women in the church, Catholic sexual morality, the understanding of the priesthood including compulsory celibacy and church power structures. In March, the consultations were concluded with a number of reform decisions.

