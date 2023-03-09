Home Business Vatican – Last assembly of the synodal path begins in Frankfurt am Main
Vatican – Last assembly of the synodal path begins in Frankfurt am Main

Vatican – Last assembly of the synodal path begins in Frankfurt am Main

The now highly disputed so-called synodal path of the Catholic Church in Germany meets for its fifth and final synodal assembly in Frankfurt am Main.

The now highly controversial so-called synodal path of the Catholic Church in Germany will meet on Thursday (2 p.m.) for its fifth and final synodal assembly in Frankfurt am Main. The synods want to discuss and approve another ten texts by Saturday. In addition, members of a synodal committee are to be elected from their ranks, which is then to advance internal church reform proposals over the next three years.

The synodal path, led jointly by clerics and lay people, was decided in 2019 in order to discuss particularly contentious issues in view of the abuse scandals in the Catholic Church and to present reform proposals. However, the Vatican and Pope Francis accompanied the project with growing skepticism and recently categorically rejected a permanent synodal council that was planned as a result.

