Thousands of Catholics celebrate the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Friday. The procession begins at 9:15 p.m. According to the Vatican, Pope Francis will also attend the ceremony.

Thousands of Catholics celebrate the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Friday. The procession begins at 9:15 p.m. The Way of the Cross symbolically traces the suffering of Jesus from his condemnation to his death on the cross. According to the Vatican on Monday, Pope Francis will also attend the ceremony. Before the Stations of the Cross procession, the pontiff celebrates the Good Friday liturgy (5 p.m.) in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Francis had spent three nights in the hospital last week because of infectious bronchitis. The 86-year-old was released from the clinic on Saturday, and a day later he was again leading the Palm Sunday Mass on St. Peter’s Square.

HOME PAGE