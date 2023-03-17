Vatican, Pena Perra: “If Christ fell three times, at least six of us”

Lo scandal which engulfed the Vaticanwith the monstre purchase of the London palace is at the center of a judicial process and the deposition of the Secretary of State sorry bitchthe cardinal who succeeded a I drink after his dismissal decided by Papawas long awaited and did not betray the expectations. Bergoglio’s right-hand man entered the audience in the details of the complicated issue. Fifteen million euros, without any indemnity, was the amount effectively paid to broker Torzi in two tranches: 10 million (“It was the famous 3% that appeared in the building’s sales document”) and 5 million (“It was the six months of work and then of lost earnings”). “We were forced to. For me – reveals Pena Perra – it was a deep pain find that we still had to give money for this matter. The broker Torzi had the power and we couldn’t do otherwise”.

Really, he reiterated, “it was one Way of the Crossindeed one Double Way of the cross. If the Lord is fell three timeswe may be”. On the Ior question, the substitute explained that he had involved the Institute to get a refinance a advantageous conditions. “Il mutual it cost us one million a month”, he said in the courtroom, “it was a crime use this way i money from the Holy See. It didn’t take Einstein to understand the importance Of extinguish that mutual… It was thought with the superiors of the Secretariat of State to do something internally to avoid too pay interest out”. In February there wereverbal negotiations” with the IOR executives, then the official request on 4 March. The leaders of the Institute for the Works of Religion had guaranteed il financing: “The money is available.” Then, during a meeting held on July 25th, the IOR retraces its steps. It does so 23 days after the Institute itself, together with the Auditor General, had presented the complaint What did he do start the investigation.

