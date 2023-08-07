VDA boss Hildegard Müller: “The situation is becoming increasingly toxic”

(Archive) Hildegard Müller, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) on the future of production in Germany. picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

The German car companies invest billions, but a large part of it goes abroad.

That’s what the President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller, says in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

She sees production in Germany under threat and appeals for “a strategic, market-oriented economic policy that will make Germany an attractive location for production and innovation again”.

German car companies are investing billions. However, a large part flows abroad, says the President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller, in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (FAZ). She therefore sees German production under threat.

“We’re already in a recession.”

“The decisive factor now is where to invest,” said Müller in an interview with the “FAZ”. The German auto industry will invest “enormous sums” in the coming years, exactly 250 billion in research and development and another 130 billion in the construction or conversion of plants. However, there are increasing signs that these investment funds are flowing less to Germany than planned.

read too

Audi, BMW and Mercedes are investing a further 354 million euros in the troubled map service provider Here Technologies

“Even far into the middle class, more and more companies are saying that they are shifting their investments away from Germany,” said the President. According to a new survey, 43 percent of companies want to outsource to other European countries and 30 percent to North America. Müller warns: “Not a single one wanted to increase their investments in Germany. The basis of industrial production in Germany is slipping away from us.”

“This country is in dire need of reform”

When asked by the “FAZ” whether the German economy had to prepare for a recession, she said: “We are already in a recession.” However, common early warning indicators such as the number of unemployed would not work in a time when there was a shortage of skilled workers. And if there are no investments, this would only become apparent in the long term – but then it would be too late to take countermeasures. Müller therefore appeals for political countermeasures to be taken now – by tackling the causes rather than the symptoms. Müller says: “This country urgently needs reforms.”

read too

Recession: definition, meaning, consequences, measures and history of the economic crises in Germany

The President criticizes the fact that new regulations are constantly being passed. In their eyes, however, regulation is not a competitive advantage. Rather than unleashing it, it tends to overwhelm and limit the industry. “A strategic, market-oriented economic policy that makes Germany an attractive location for production and innovation again is now absolutely necessary,” said Müller to the “FAZ”.

“The situation is becoming increasingly toxic”

Germany has long since ceased to be competitive on many criteria. This is due to many things such as energy prices, taxes, access to raw materials and bureaucracy, which would increase “in times of multiple crises”. Müller says: “The situation is becoming increasingly toxic.” According to Müller, other countries such as China and America, on the other hand, are pursuing active industrial policies and strategically using the weaknesses of Germany and Europe for themselves.

read too

“Because of 100 million additional costs per factory per year”: VW and Mercedes prefer to build battery factories in these countries instead of in Germany

people

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

