VDA President Müller: Warning of “creeping erosion” due to industrial migration

economy deindustrialization

VDA President Müller warns of “creeping erosion” due to industrial migration

Status: 01:01 | Reading time: 2 minutes

VDA President Hildegard Müller

Quelle: pa/Geisler-Fotopress/Thomas Bartilla/Geisler-Fotopres

Hildegard Müller, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, fears a gradual erosion with significant consequences for employment, growth and prosperity. She calls on the government to “take countermeasures with all their strength”.

The President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller, warns of serious consequences for Germany as a business location if investments in industry are relocated.

“We are threatened with creeping erosion, with significant consequences for employment, growth and prosperity in Germany,” said Müller WELT AM SONNTAG.

The federal government must therefore finally take concrete measures to restore the competitiveness of the location. “The economic crisis, the dramatic extent of which is currently being shown to us daily by new figures and statistics, is different from many previous crises,” said the VDA President.

More on the auto industry

New EU battery regulation

“The typical increase in unemployment figures, which was previously considered a wake-up call and crisis indicator, is not occurring.” This is due to the lack of skilled workers, which has so far ensured that the relocation of production has not yet had a visible impact on the labor market.

also read

“While we are leaders in research and development, the implementation of innovations, including the establishment of corresponding jobs, is increasingly taking place in other European countries or in the USA,” said Müller.

“In plain language, this means: The crisis not only continues and becomes established, but also leaves long-term and lasting consequences in its wake, which only gradually become apparent and tangible.” Politicians are therefore required “to recognize the seriousness of the situation and to take countermeasures with all your might,” she demanded.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

