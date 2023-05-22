Home » Vectra AI is among the Forbes AI 50 companies
Vectra AI is among the Forbes AI 50 companies

Vectra AI is among the Forbes AI 50 companies

Vectra AI included in the Forbes AI 50 list: the recognition recognizes the vendors at the forefront of the application of AI technologies

Vectra AIa leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and remediation for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, was listed by Forbes in the ranking Forbes AI 50. The list recognizes companies at the forefront of applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to answer complex and real-world problems. The first ranking of this type was published in 2019 and in 2023 startups were also able to apply for inclusion in the list.

We are proud that Vectra AI is part of the Forbes AI 50 2023 and recognized among the most promising business applications of artificial intelligence in the world,” he has declared Hitesh ShethCEO of Vectra AI. Powered by our AI-powered Attack Signal Intelligence, our solutions prevent today’s most advanced and evasive cyberattacks. Organizations around the world rely on our platform and services to combat ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity theft, advanced persistent threats, and more. Vectra’s inclusion in the Forbes AI 50 ranking is a clear and concrete example of the power of AI in cybersecurity,” goes on Sheth. “This list recognizes the continued commitment and dedication of our R&D team in continuing to test new possible applications of AI as a response to cybersecurity challenges“.

Read also: Forbes changes ownership, a young billionaire acquires 82% of the shares

OpenAI e Databricks are just some of the companies counted together with Vectra AI on the list: each of them is helping to change the rules of the game, transforming an industry. The companies were selected by an independent jury with extensive experience in the AI ​​field, taking into account factors such as turnover and growth rate, their assessment, personal quality and the consistency of their AI capabilities.

