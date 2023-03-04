This vegan meal was served on a flight. Kris Chari

A passenger on a Japan Airlines flight ordered vegan food but was disappointed when he received a banana. Non-vegan passengers were served tuna with salad, cheese and baguette as a snack as per the menu. Japan Airlines apologized that their vegan offering did not live up to expectations.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Vegan food on planes still seems to cause problems for some airlines: A passenger on board a Japan Airlines flight said he was served a banana with chopsticks as part of the vegan inflight menu.

Kris Chari told Insiders he booked a business class flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. The flight was scheduled for more than seven hours.

There were two in-flight meals — the first was a snack and light refreshment served after takeoff, and the second was lunch, a Japan Airlines spokesman told Insider. The snack option for non-vegan passengers consisted of seared tuna with Moroccan eggplant salad, cheese with orange salsa, and a baguette, as stated on the airline menu stand.

read too I flew on one of the first direct flights from Berlin Airport BER to New York — United Airlines served me that

Chari told Insider he expected to be served the same snacks as non-vegan passengers, such as a sandwich, salad, vegan cheese or baguette.

“I was served a single banana instead,” he said. Chari sent a confirmation to Insider that he was on the flight.

About the vegan food on the plane: “Frankly, quite shocked”

The flight attendant explained to Chari before departure that the banana was a catering meal. He said he was “frankly, quite shocked”.

“It’s a bit insulting to be served a single banana while others are being served a much more substantial and tasty menu,” he said. “That seems particularly important given the growing number of vegans and vegetarians.”

A Japan Airlines spokesman told Insider, “We apologize that we were unable to meet expectations.”

His second vegan meal was spaghetti

The spokeswoman confirmed that the snack and refreshment option for all special meals on this flight was a banana.

“We will continue to adjust our menus in light of the growing interest and diverse needs of customers requesting special meals, including valuable feedback from this customer,” the spokesman said.

Chari said the second vegan meal he received was spaghetti. For non-vegan passengers flying in February, there was a cheese omelette, ratatouille, a chicken sausage and grilled salmon, according to the airline’s website.

read too Vegan diet leads to a lack of nutrients? Why this is a myth

A “vegetarian-vegan dish” is on the Website listed by Japan Airlines under the special menus and shows an example image with salad bowls, a baguette, a halal sorbet and a larger dish with rice.