Veltins, Krombacher and Co.: Germany saves on beer

Volker Kuhl has no illusions. “The previous volume losses in the beer market are already so high that it will not be possible to make up for this by the end of the year,” predicts the Managing Director of Marketing and Sales at the Veltins brewery. 2023 will therefore not be a good year for the industry. “But that seems to be the new normal.”

In fact, the balance sheet of the brewing industry is currently anything but rosy. Germany’s beer manufacturers sold 33.4 million hectoliters up to and including May – 3.3 percent less than a year earlier.

The business is particularly difficult in the food trade and in beverage stores. Sales figures there have fallen by almost eight percent, according to current data from the market research company Nielsen. “That’s a very significant loss,” says Kuhl. Not even Helle, which has been used to success for years, was able to buck the negative trend.

Nevertheless, the losses of the second most popular type of beer after Pils are still the smallest with a minus of 4.6 percent. For comparison: Pilsener brews are down a good seven percent, wheat beers and specialty beers are even more than ten percent down. “For the first time in decades there are only losers in the market,” says expert Kuhl.

According to the German Brewers’ Association (DBB), the reason for the slump in the market in spring is, in addition to long-term factors such as the aging of society, growing diversity in the beverage market and increasing health awareness, as well as the strong consumer restraint in Germany.

According to Michael Huber, Veltins’ chief representative, it’s homemade. “It is the political turmoil of the traffic light government that has led to consumer uncertainty, such as the tolerable discussion about the heating law,” says the entrepreneur.

“Politicians have to ask themselves why people feel inflation is three times as high as the inflation rate actually measured. That has a lot to do with trust and leads to uncertainty – and that’s exactly what an emotional product like beer suffers from.”

Added to this are the increased prices. In view of the high energy and raw material costs, a number of breweries have increased the sales prices to retailers and restaurants in recent months, sometimes even several times.

Inducement offers such as 9.99 euros for a crate of Premium Pilsner have been a rarity ever since. Instead, according to the current Nielsen analysis, the average asking price is EUR 11.80 per crate – and the base price is EUR 4.30 higher.

The trade is already trying to counteract this and is demanding rapid price reductions from the breweries. Because for the supermarkets, beer is usually a footfall – but it is currently not working as desired.

“The brewing industry is still under massive cost pressure”

Individual retail chains are now even threatening to remove brands from their range if their price requests are not met. Reference is made to the recently declining energy and raw material prices.

However, DBB general manager Holger Eichele does not want to let that go through. “The brewing industry is still under massive cost pressure,” says the industry representative. It is true that the prices for hops, malt, glass, bottle caps and labels, as well as for energy and logistics, have left their highs of the past year. “Nevertheless, they are still well above the pre-crisis level. So there is no reason to give the all-clear.”

Veltins man Huber also emphasizes this and lists: Glass, for example, cost 140 percent more in the wedding and now it still costs 70 percent. With crown caps, it is currently 50 (120 at peak times) percent more than before the crisis, with carbonic acid 90 (135), with beer crates ten (40) and with electricity and gas up to 500 (1000) percent more.

Labels and truck freight have recently become even more expensive than they already are. “The trade underestimates that,” criticizes Huber. The same applies to the fact that the breweries had to conclude long-term contracts at high prices. “Retailers demand the ability to deliver from us. So we had to use long-term contracts to ensure that we would continue to be supplied with raw materials.” Huber now has to fulfill these promises.

The coming months will show whether and how the breweries can oppose the trade. According to the industry, additional losses after the previously strenuous and capital-sapping Corona period are likely to threaten the existence of a number of companies.

“As some operational closures in the recent past have already shown, the breweries’ existence is at risk,” warns Roland Demleitner, Managing Director of the Association of Private Breweries in Germany. He sees small and medium-sized businesses particularly affected. “They can neither produce as cheaply nor cross-finance as the large companies.”

Veltins boss Huber also expects market distortions and points to the sandwiched position of cost pressure and a lack of pricing with falling consumption at the same time. And then there is also increasing investment pressure, which Hubert justifies with the goal of an energy transition and requirements for climate neutrality.

The investment backlog in the industry is already huge. “In many places there will no longer be a viable basis for equipping plant areas with new technology, for example. We have to be seriously concerned about how the small-scale brewing industry will continue.”

In this context, Huber himself expects a number of brewery closures in the coming years. “There will be a consolidation and thus also the abandonment of brewing sites in Germany.”

But not only small brands will disappear, such as the Pfungstadt brewery, the Bachmayer brewery from Erding, founded in 1822, or the private Bischoff brewery from Winnweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate, which started in 1866. Even the big providers are already streamlining their portfolios. Market leader Radeberger will close the binding brewery in autumn and with it its production and bottling plant in Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, many companies in the industry have high hopes for non-alcoholic beer. “The times when non-alcoholic beers were mainly drunk by drivers are long gone,” says DBB Managing Director Eichele. Because they are no longer a substitute, but a lifestyle drink.

Around 6.7 million hectoliters were sold in 2022, according to the Brauer-Bund. The production volume has thus doubled in the past 15 years. “The market share of non-alcoholic beers is now seven percent – soon every tenth beer brewed in Germany will be non-alcoholic,” says Eichele. Especially since the variety of brands and varieties is also increasing here.

The manufacturer Krombacher is at the forefront when it comes to selling non-alcoholic beer. The industry giant also relies on other drinks and, in cooperation with the Riegele brewery, recently launched a Spezi based on the original recipe of the cola-orange mix from 1956. Schweppes, Orangina and Dr. Pepper also brands for soft drinks to Krombacher.

“Despite all the market-related challenges and adversities, we were able to record a plus again with these brands in the first half of 2023,” reports a spokesman. In turn, he describes the development in the beer sector as “satisfactory” for Krombacher and speaks of “almost balanced sales”. Competitor Veltins reports a drop of 1.8 percent for the first six months with a total output of almost 1.7 million hectoliters and thus a development above the market average.

