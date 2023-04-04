Veltroni presents “When”, but the film career of the former deputy prime minister is already struggling

Yesterday It’s not the arena (A 7) from Massimo Giletti interesting stories were on stage, which helped to shed light on still little-known data, such as the Ruby’s case who told her version of the facts on the well-known events and also wrote a book (she too!). Veltroni instead he did even more, made a movie, Whentaken from his 2017 book of the same name. The climate is that of great occasions with the return of the wise moderate left of the good old days, only now his hair is completely white.

Testaccina atmosphere, indeed late Monteverdina Morettiana, made up of albums of Panini stickers, videotapes of cult films, lots of Nutella, Maritozzi with cream and of course lots of reassuring do-gooders. The literary-cinematographic career of the former deputy prime minister, however, struggles. The film is terribly embarrassingly similar to the ironic Good bye, Lenin! filmed in 2003 by the German director Wolfgang Becker, in practice it is a plagiarism since the story is identical.

In Veltroni’s film, Giovanni, a PCI militant present at the commemoration of Enrico Berlinguer in 1984 in Piazza San Giovanni, he falls ill and wakes up in 2015 when everything has changed. Similarly in Becker’s film, Christiane, an East German communist activist, “falls asleep” in 1989 and wakes up after the fall of the Wall, when everything has changed and communism, “the God who failed”, has collapsed. In both cases Giovanni and Christiane wake up in a completely different world, distorted, changed and unrecognizable. Communism is gone and capitalism has won.

Subscribe to the newsletter

