VeNeSport, the VeNetWork sportswear network is born in Triveneto

VeNeSport, the new VeNetwork sportswear network is born in Triveneto

VeNetWork SpAaccelerator of productive and financial opportunities which today has 73 business partners from the Triveneto area, announced the creation of VeNeSport, the new ecosystem of companies dedicated to sportswear. The first company to join this new network is Unimontecoa production company in Montebelluna (TV) specialized in the processing of plastic for the production of ski boots, which was 100% acquired through the new VeNeSport cluster of companies.

Located in one of the oldest international districts of sports footwear – the Sportsystem of Asolo and Montebelluna – which generates 26.5% of the turnover of all the footwear district areas, employing approximately 12,000 collaborators in 27 companies, Unimonteco recorded in 2022 a turnover of 4.4 million euros, up by almost 16% compared to 2021 and by 29% compared to the pre-Covid period. Furthermore, it can count on 52 collaborators and is a partner of leading companies in the sector of boots for alpine skiing and mountaineering. A company attentive to innovation and at the same time characterized by that vocation of “artisan enterprise” which allows it to give its products quality, resistance and aesthetics.

In line with VeNetWork’s skills enhancement strategy, the current management will remain at the top of the companyand will be able to enjoy the benefits deriving from the sharing of experiences and know-how within the network of entrepreneurs in the Triveneto area.

The creation of the new ecosystem also fits into the perspective of the next Milano-Cortina Olympics in 2026, and can count on a constant growth trend of the entire sporting goods sector in the post-pandemic years, destined to last: in fact, an average expansion of 8-10% is expected on the world sporting goods market from 295 billion euros in 2021 to 395 billion euros in 2025.

