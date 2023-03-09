Home Business Veneto: “He kissed me and pushed me on the sofa”. Fdi’s Joe Formaggio suspended
In trouble Joe Formaggio, harassment of a fellow councilor. The case

A adviser regional Northern League of the Veneto he threw heavy charges against an Fdi colleague who was immediately suspended from the party: sexual harassment. The Vicenza Joe Cheese of Fdi – we read in the Corriere della Sera – would have given her a kiss suddenly, he would touched inappropriately and pushed onto the couch standing outside the council chamber, a Venezia. The suspension, the leaders of Meloni’s party explain, is a guarantee for the councilor, so that he can defend himself. There is a need to clarify every aspect of what Milena reported CecchettoVicenza like Formaggio, which has been heard harassed: moreover in an institutional place, where the two are colleagues in the majority. Formaggio, a rather exuberant character, has accustomed the people of Vicenza (and residents of the Municipality of Albettone of which he was mayor for 11 years) and then the Venetians with strong exits: come on anti-nomad cartels to the objections against homosexualsimmigrants and Muslims, passing through the passion for Weapons and self-defense demonstrations.

It will meet – continues the Corriere – the guarantee commission e discipline of the party: «There are two contrasting versionswe want clarity – says John Donzelli, responsible for the organization of Fdi. “If any of our people would take the liberty of harass a woman, that would be incompatible con i party values». But not even Cecchetto seems satisfied with the apologies: too late, overshadowed by lengthy justifications. “I was petrified, unable to move and speak – he said -. I’m considering if report. I understood the atavistic fear that grips many women in the face of such episodes. For me it was uno tsunami but I will recover”.

