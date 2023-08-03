Venevision grows and looks to new acquisitions

Listen to the audio version of the article

The companies that are part of Venevision, the eyewear cluster part of VeNetWork, export at a faster rate than the national figure: compared to the first quarter of 2022, Venevision saw a 20.6% growth in exports (against a forecast of +8% at national level for the same period), for a value at 30 June 2023 of 11.1 million euros. The data for the first half of 2023 also show a turnover of 39.6 million euros, a sharp increase compared to the first half of 2022 (+58%), also thanks to the acquisitions that were made in the second half of last year (Eurofin , Tricolor and Ottica Prealpi).

The figure highlighted by the half-year report also appears to be growing compared to the results of 2022, which closed with a turnover just under 70 million euros.

The formula

Venevision, founded in 2020, currently has six investee companies – Tris Ottica, Ottica Prealpi, Reply, Fotomeccanica, Eurofin, Tricolor – for a workforce of around 465 (almost doubled in one year, also thanks to the acquisitions made). The strategic activities continue with new acquisitions in progress for 2023 and with an intensification of the insourcing operations of crucial activities for the control of the production chain.

For Nicola Belli, managing director of Venevision, «we are reaping the fruits of ours

choice to remain focused on building a streamlined organization, excellent in technological capabilities, complete in the offer of production solutions, and in continuous evolution. We are a manufacturing company, with the local area and people at the center of our development project. Our model tends to prefer continuity of management: we intervene exclusively to integrate missing skills in companies and for the growth of internal resources. We are not interested in speculative operations,

but to the construction of value».

The market

In this context, there may be room for new acquisitions. «The eyewear industry is in rapid evolution, and Italian companies can take advantage of significant opportunities given by some factors that have impacted above all on the Asian supply chain: I am thinking of the evolution of the European community regulations for ‘Made In’, or to the development of the blockchain for the certification of the supply chain. The luxury market maintains good traction even in this phase of general slowdown, while in the eyewear sector the medium range of products, between 100 and 200 euro retail, is suffering. This is why the hunt for brand licenses is open and we can expect an increase in concentration in large groups», concludes the CEO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

