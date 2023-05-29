Venezuela seeks reconciliation

On April 25, Colombian President Gustavo Petro brought together representatives of 20 countriesa delegation from the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro and one from the opposition to establish an electoral calendar and reach an agreement between Chavismo (ideology of the party founded by Hugo Chavez and head of the country for twenty years) and opposition accompanied by the lifting of international sanctions, who have held the country’s economy and the government hostage for years, and the resumption of dialogue in Mexico. These goals are nothing new, in fact they are the same ones that were not achieved at the summit in Mexico last November. Even this last attempt did not lead to any decision or agreement, despite the good management by the Colombian president of the “Guaidó crisis”.

The day before the summit, former opposition leader Juan Guaidó had to flee into exile in Miami after crossing the border between Venezuela and Colombia illegally. Guaidó was ousted as president ad interim in January 2023 by the opposition which is planning the primaries today to present a candidate for the long-awaited presidential elections expected to be held in 2024.

Attempts by the Colombian president to reconcile relations with the neighboring country are aimed at breaking a impasse between Maduro’s authoritarian regime and the divided political opposition, in a context characterized by exodus mass of Venezuelans fleeing economic misery and political persecution. The restoration of diplomatic relations is essential for the reopening of trade with the countries of the region, not only for internal economic recovery but also for combating illegal trafficking and smuggling dominated by guerrillas, drug trafficking and other criminal groups. These groups have found fertile ground for their illegal activities and protection in the Venezuelan state, where state forces oppress citizens by violating their human rights.

Human rights violations and crimes against humanity in Venezuela

In September 2022, the latest report of the UN Human Rights Council was published on the website of the United Nations Human Rights Council Independent fact-finding mission (FFM) on human rights violations in Venezuelaand the October 7th, at its 51st session, the Council renewed the mission’s mandate. According to FFM reports, Venezuelan intelligence agencies arbitrarily arrest and torture anyone who is explicitly opposed to the government, but also alleged opponents, family members of opponents, human rights defenders, members of non-governmental organizations who receive humanitarian aid from other countries.

The latest report also reads of serious crimes against humanity in rural areas, above all in the Orinoco mining arc, a region where gold, diamonds, bauxite, coltan and petroleum are found. In this rural area, entire indigenous populations have been displaced and workers employed in mineral extraction live in extreme conditions, also subjected to violence by armed paramilitary groups.

Also, for more than a year now the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened the investigation into the Maduro government for crimes against humanity perpetrated by state military and police forces. The ICC Prosecutor’s Office (OTP) has found reasonable grounds to believe that the human rights violations and crimes perpetrated by the government have been committed in the context of a generalized and systematic attack against the civilian population per silence, deter and stifle opposition to the government.

Specifically, in the reports of international institutions as well as those of humanitarian organizations, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, torture, excessive use of force, impunity, illegal legal processes, lack of justice and reparation, and much more are mentioned. .

A ten-year humanitarian crisis

The violation of human rights is part of a broad and lasting economic crisis. the data of Eccles (Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean) dimostrano che Venezuela’s GDP hasn’t grown for about 8 years. Second l’Ochathe United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, food security and nutrition remain a key concern in the country, as the undernourishment rate increased from 2.5% in 2010-2012 to 27.4% in 2018-2020 (FAO).

This humanitarian crisis, ranked among the worst of this millennium together with that of Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, has caused the forced migration of over 7 million of Venezuelans, a further reason that pushes the countries of the region to find a solution to the internal political and economic situation. With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, not only the countries of the region are interested in resolving the situation but also the United States and European states would like to re-establish relations with the Venezuelan government for its enormous oil and mineral resources.

The government is therefore using this interest to its advantage. Talks with the opposition were only resumed after both sides agreed to ask lo thawing out state funds held overseas and valued at about $ 3 billion. During the summit in Mexico last November Maduro he expressly declared that the date of the presidential elections will depend on the lifting of international sanctions, in his opinion the main cause of the Venezuelan humanitarian crisis.

Political repression continues

According to the latest report by the Venezuelan NGO, Criminal Courtbetween January 2014 and March 2023, 15792 people have been arrested for political reasons in Venezuela. In the “political prisoners” category, 12 people were reported in the first quarter of the year, and as of 31 March 2023 the number of political prisoners registered in the country is 283 people. With such a divided opposition and a slight economic improvement he sees get rich only the richest, it is not certain, however, that the “possible” democratic elections lead to restoration of the rule of law and reparations for the victims of crimes against humanity.

This article was written in collaboration by Orizzonti Politici and Affari Internazionali, the journal of IAI, as part of the project on humanitarian crises in the world