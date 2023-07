ROMA – «Abandon coal as soon as possible, the most polluting fuel. Gas will accompany renewables to have programmable energy. But the future belongs to new hydrogen technologies and CO2 capture». Stefano Venier is CEO of the Snam group, the publicly controlled company that manages gas pipelines, regasification terminals and storage facilities. Although it now deals with gas transport, Snam is looking at the transition.

