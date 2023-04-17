Venture Capital: €200 million invested in Italy in 1Q 2023

A total of 201 million euros have been invested in startups and innovative SMEs in Italy in the first three months of 2023, collected in 84 rounds of financing. Excluding the “mega rounds” (funding exceeding 100 million euro) the amount invested is in line with the average of the last 10 quarters. There is an increase in collection at the Seed level, to the detriment of the Serie A rounds or higher. 11 exits, figure in line with the last quarter of 2022.

These are the numbers that emerge from the Quarterly Observatory on Venture Capital in Italy, created by Growth Capital, the first Italian advisor specialized in capital increases and extraordinary finance operations for startups and scaleups, in collaboration with the Italian Tech Alliance, the Italian association of Venture Capital, investors in innovation and innovative startups and SMEs. Now in its fifth edition, the Observatory takes a quarterly snapshot of investment performance and trends in the Venture Capital ecosystem, comparing the European and Italian contexts.

The slowdown that began last year continued in Europe in Q1-23: in fact, 1,571 rounds were announced (-39% compared to Q4-22), for total inflows of €11 billion (-14% compared to Q4-22).

Italy, on the other hand, with 201 million raised in 84 rounds, is substantially in line with Q4-22, both in terms of number of rounds (+5%) and amount raised (-5%).