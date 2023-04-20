Home » Venture capital, investments in Italian startups collapse
Venture capital, investments in Italian startups collapse (-63%)

(Teleborsa) – Theamount invested in Italian startups by both domestic and foreign operators it was equal to 160 million euros in the first quarter del 2023, in 63% decrease compared to 420 million in the same period of 2022. This sum is distributed over 49 rounds, also down on the 93 deals in the first quarter of 2022. This is what emerges from the quarterly update of the Venture Capital Monitor Research Report – VeM, created by AIFI (Italian Association of Private Equity, Venture Capital and Private Debt) and Liuc – Cattaneo University.

Going into detail, the first three months of 2023 closed with 54 transactions (initial e follow on); they were 99 last year in the same period (-45%). If you look only at new investments, initialthese were 50 compared to 86 in Q1 2022.

There are no major operations

On these data weighs theabsence of large roundsof more than 100 million euros. On the contrary, there was an increase in the amount invested in foreign companies founded by Italian entrepreneurs which went from 83 million in the first quarter of 2022 to over 130 million euro, with a number of operations in line with the previous year (5 rounds compared to 6). Adding these two components together, the overall total comes to 291 million euros (there were over 500 million in the same period of 2022).

“After two years of strong growth, the numbers are affected by a physiological drop that reflects the global slowdown in the sector – also due to the current crises – and the absence of major deals”, he commented Anna Gervasonigeneral manager of AIFI, during the presentation of the data.

“Normally the first quarters of the year are always slowing down, with the exception of 2022, but this slowdown does not affect the foundations of the market, which remain solid and thanks to which we are confident of a recovery in the coming months,” he explained John Fusaromember of the Research Department of AIFI.

Fusaro also underlined “thegrowing attention of venture capital investors towards the green transition from 2021″, with the main sectors represented by energy and the environment, ICT, agrifood, and with a deal origination which – on average – sees 1 deal out of 5 coming from the world of research.

(Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

