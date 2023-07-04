Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates

Money has become more expensive. Nevertheless, startups should not rule out venture debt as a financing option. tommy/Getty

A technical article by Raphael Mukomilow, Partner and Head of Growth at investor Picus Capital, and Pierre Bourdon, investor at Picus Capital.

The overall economic market environment looks very different today than it did a year ago. Silicon Valley Bank, the largest lender of venture debt in the startup scene, has collapsed. The international central banks have raised the key interest rates, which of course also has an impact on the effective borrowing costs for founders. Today they pay significantly more interest when raising so-called venture debt than they did a year ago. Nevertheless, founders should not rule out venture debt as a financing option in the coming months.

