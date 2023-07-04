Home » Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates
Business

Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates

by admin
Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates

Money has become more expensive. Nevertheless, startups should not rule out venture debt as a financing option. tommy/Getty

A technical article by Raphael Mukomilow, Partner and Head of Growth at investor Picus Capital, and Pierre Bourdon, investor at Picus Capital.

The overall economic market environment looks very different today than it did a year ago. Silicon Valley Bank, the largest lender of venture debt in the startup scene, has collapsed. The international central banks have raised the key interest rates, which of course also has an impact on the effective borrowing costs for founders. Today they pay significantly more interest when raising so-called venture debt than they did a year ago. Nevertheless, founders should not rule out venture debt as a financing option in the coming months.

read too

Convertible loan: This form of financing is currently trending among founders

See also  ECB snubs Italy. Dear energy: 'no to too much aid'

You may also like

Bad language at Maxxi, Sgarbi: “Am I sexist?...

Formerly a farmer, today up to 6000 euros...

Justin Bieber’s Unique Rolls-Royce: A Futuristic Design

Honor Magic V2 Folding Screen Mobile Phone Appointment...

Geneva Elkann in the red, Good Films no...

That’s why hardware stores are now selling pools...

Waste emergency is a matter of public order:...

Standard Chartered Survey Reveals Weakening Recovery in Greater...

State pays more than one billion euros

Oil: Saudi and Russia cut production again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy