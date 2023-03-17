Home Business Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates
Business

Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates

by admin
Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite high interest rates

Money has become more expensive. Nevertheless, startups should not rule out venture debt as a financing option.
tommy / Getty

A technical article by Raphael Mukomilow, Partner and Head of Growth at investor Picus Capital, and Pierre Bourdon, investor at Picus Capital.

The overall economic market environment looks very different today than it did a year ago. Silicon Valley Bank, the largest lender of venture debt in the startup scene, has collapsed. The international central banks have raised the key interest rates, which of course also has an impact on the effective borrowing costs for founders. Today they pay significantly more interest when raising so-called venture debt than they did a year ago. Nevertheless, founders should not rule out venture debt as a financing option in the coming months.

read too

business/standard-vertrag-wandeldarlehen-c/”>

Convertible loan: This form of financing is currently trending among founders

See also  Resolution 30 of 01/23/2023 - Appointment of consultancy and collaboration for the updating of the current legislation on Blockchain technology for companies and participation of Dr. Emanuele Cangini in the working group

You may also like

Disability pension – amount, entitlement & conditions 2023

better not waste any more time

Guo Wengui accused of defrauding US$1 billion in...

OECD raises forecast for Germany, Russia and China

Paolo Del Debbio, Mario Giordano and… This is...

Investor Tips: Frontline, Cisco, Brazil

Wall Street down, still under pressure First Republic...

Liu Zuohu released the OPPO Find X6 Pro...

Inflation in the euro zone: core rate rises...

Gentiloni: “Lots of funds arriving for the South,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy